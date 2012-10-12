Hockey India (HI) announced 48 probables for its junior team which will compete in the second Sultan of Johar Cup, being held in Malaysia Nov 11-18.



The list of probables picked by selectors Balbir Singh, B.P. Govinda and Syed Ali along with government Observer Harbinder Singh will train at the Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports, Patiala from Oct 15.



The selection was based on the performance in the recently concluded Junior Men's National Championship in Lucknow.



The second edition of the Sultan of Johar Cup will also feature Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and hosts Malaysia.



Following is the list of the 48 probables:



Goalkeepers: Keshav Dutt (Haryana), Sushant Tirkey (Odisha), Naveen Kumar (Tamil Nadu), Sethu Ragavan (Tamil Nadu).



Defenders: Chandan Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Gaganpreet Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Sukhmanjit Singh (Punjab), Hans Raj (Haryana), Gagandeep Singh (Haryana), Varun Kumar (Punjab), Nilakanta (Madhya Pradesh).



Midfielders: Jatinder Singh (Punjab), Manish Bishnoi (Haryana), Jarmanpreet Singh (Punjab), Baljit Singh (Punjab), Surender Kumar (Haryana), Harjit Singh (Punjab), Rockey Lohchab (Himachal Pradesh), Suresh Toppo (Odisha), Nadeem Uddin (Madhya Pradesh), Ganapati Mookalamada (Karnataka), Sahir Md. (SAI Bhopal), Rampakash (Uttar Pradesh), Akshay Sharma (SAI Bhopal), Akhil Lakra (Bengal), Nitish Kiro (Jharkhand).



Forwards: Naveen Antil (Haryana), Talwinder Singh (Punjab), Tarandeep Singh (Himachal Pradesh), Amon Mirash Tirkey (Odisha), Parvinder Singh (Punjab), Vinit Kamble (Maharasthra), Vikas Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh), Stanli Minz (Odisha), Anup Valmiki (Maharasthra), Mandeep Singh (Punjab), Malak Singh (Railways), Satbir Singh (Punjab), Rana Pratap (Madhya Pradesh), Aiyppa P.R. Paradanda (Karnataka), Gyanindra Ningombam (Manipur), Manikanta (Andhra Pradesh), Raju Pal (Uttar Pradesh), Arvind Khujur (Jharkhand), Armon Mirash Tirkey (Odisha), E. Charls (Tamil Nadu), Imran Khan (Uttar Pradesh), Ajit Pandit (Himachal Pradesh).