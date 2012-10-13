Home Sport

Close contests on the cards in fifth round

Published: 13th October 2012

Even as the 15th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship embraces the penultimate round at the MMST in Sriperumdur this weekend, there is still an abounding sense of unpredictability apropos the title claimants. Since no pole-sitter has whittled out a runaway lead, every segment would witness an intense chase for supremacy. 

This weekend would more or less determine the winners, or at least clarify the equations. Leaders in each group would brace to stretch their lead but they need to be wary of circumspection, as they are often prone to in the fag.  Ameya Walavalkar heads the JK Tyre-VW Polo R Cup with 272 points, but clutching at his heels is Sandeep Kumar with 246 points.

While the title-run is pretty much a two-horse race, the battle for their third promises an intriguing fare. Avdumber Hede is presently third with 209 points closely followed by Rahil Noorani (199 points) and Mihir Dharkar (196 points). The scenario isn’t as stiff for Ashwin Sundar in the Formula LGB 4 Class. The Chennaiite, after his no-show in the opening round, has bounced back with three wins and two runner-up performances, thus tallying 111 points. But that doesn’t guarantee an automatic deposition to the title. With six more races lined up, Saran Vikram with 86 pts should believe in his chances of a late flourish.

