Defending champions India brightened their chances of making it to the semifinals of the women's SAFF Championship when they routed hosts Sri Lanka 5-0 in their second match of the football tournament.

In a one-sided match, India were clearly the dominant team. They seized the initiative right from the kick-off and surged into the lead in the 16th minute through Suprava Samal in the 16th minute.

Reena Roy Devi doubled the score in the 22nd minute as India went into the interval enjoying a two-goal cushion.

Changing over, Parameshwori Devi scored a brace - one apiece in the 50th and 65th minute respectively.

Pinky Bompal completed the rout in the 52nd minute.

India had earlier defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their opening encounter and have six points from two matches.

They next play Bhutan Sep 11.

