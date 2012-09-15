After a cracking third round, the 15th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship seeks to carry forth momentum in the succeeding round in the fourth instalment this weekend at the MMST in Sriperumbedur.

The forthcoming leg promises to be as exciting as its prequels.

Thirty-one-year-old Ameya Walavalkar, who won the Formula Swift championship last year, leads JK Tyre-VW Polo R Cup while Bangalore lad Sudarshan Rao — back in the racing scene after a gap of almost two seasons — tops the Formula LGB 4 category.

In the Indian Touring Cars class, defending champion and Coimbatore based racing driver V Rajvirdhan is enjoying a winning streak this year too.

The Indian Junior Touring class on the other hand, is currently led by Mumbai’s Fahad Kutty, who has been displaying his skills in great measure to forge ahead in his class of the championship.