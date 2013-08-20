Malolan Rangarajan’s 5 for 63 was the feature of TNCA President’s XI 152-run win over Kerala in the second round of the Kalpathi -Buchi Babu All-India invitation cricket tournament. With this TNCA President’s XI have sealed the quarterfinals spot.

Brief scores: Group ‘A’: At RKM–Vivekananda: Andhra 303 in 81.1 overs (DB Prashanth 79, K Bharat Reddy 74, S Mondal 5-51, Amir Goni 3-86) bt Bengal 227 in 62 overs (A Majumdar 53, A Easwaran 43, GVS Prasad 6-66).Points: Andhra 4 (4); Bengal 0 (0); Group ‘B’ : At IC – Guru Nanak College Grounds Tripura 221 in 69.2 overs lost to TNCA XI 224 for 5 in 86.1 overs (K B Shankar 133 no, S Majumder 2-40, Viki Saha 2-51). Points: TNCA XI 4 (8); Tripura 0 (0); Group ‘C’: At SRMC: TNCA Districts 132 in 80.4 overs lost to Hyderabad 136 for 7 in 49.5 overs (P Akshath Reddy 56, T Natarajan 2-29, J Kousik 2-8). Points: Hyderabad 4 (4); TNCA Districts 0 (0); Group ‘D’: At MAC: Assam 224 in 86.5 overs bt Baroda 115 in 62.5 overs (Hitesh Solanki 50, Abu Nechim Ahmed 4-40, J Syed Mohammed 2-19). Points: Assam 4 (4); Baroda 0 (0); Group ‘D’ : At IIT-Chemplast: TNCA President’s XI 371 for 7 in 100 overs bt Kerala 219 in 72.1 overs (P Prasanth 97, M Rangarajan 5-63; Points: TNCA President’s XI 4 (8); Kerala 0 (4).