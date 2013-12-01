Wayne Rooney scored a brace as Manchester United twice came from behind to extend its unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions with a 2-2 draw at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rooney leveled the score from close range in the first half against the run of the play after Kyle Walker had put Tottenham in front.

Rooney then salvaged a point for the Red Devils from the penalty spot in the 57th minute shortly after Sandro had restored Spurs' lead with a superb strike in the 54th at White Hart Lane.

The result left both teams unsatisfied as defending champions Manchester United now trail leader Arsenal by nine points.

Tottenham is lagging 10 points behind the Gunners though the draw will help under-fire manager Andre Villas-Boas.