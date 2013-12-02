Home Sport

Club Needs Better Facilities, Says Rao

One look at the Chennai Rifle Club and you will see it’s second to none in the country as far as producing shooters.

One look at the Chennai Rifle Club and you will see it’s second to none in the country as far as producing shooters. But then as is the case with many Olympic sports, the club that acts as the breeding ground for young talent is short of ammunition and facilities for training.

Known as the Madras Rifle Club earlier, it was formed in 1952 and falls under the district police commissioner. DV Seetharama Rao, the club’s honarary secretary says it holds a special place in the country’s shooting circles. “We have had good shooters like TK Varalakshmi and A Lalitha who participated in Manila and Seoul Asian Games and after that we had Roopa Unnikrishnan an Arjuna awardee and Prithviraj Thondaimaan who won gold in the Asian Shotgun Championships,” Rao begins.

With the club spending out of its pocket to improve standards, Rao says there is a peculiar problem of late even to maintain current standards, “Now we are totaly dependent on the police department for existence. We are in their campus (old police commissioner’s office) and the police commissioner is the ex officio President of the club. All the cartridges and equipment are imported and though they’re expensive we have no other choice. But we need good ammunition which is specially made for shooting purposes.

“This ammunition is directly imported by National Rifle Association of India. With so much training happening here the ammunition gets consumed so soon. To get ammunition from NRAI we need to get a no objection certificate from the police commissioner and he doesn’t give it soon,” Rao explains.

In the past Chennai city commisioners R Nataraj, Walter Devaram, K Vijay Kumar and Sylendra Babu have all been active presidents in the club’s activities and Rao says if there is any issue that the club is misusing the ammunition they can check the stock. “We have our records clear. But for no reason should there be a delay in getting the ammunition. The national meet is around the corner and our shooters are equally worried,” Rao says.

Mahalakshmi Winfred, member of the executive committee, says the focus is to get more youngsters interested in the sport.

“For the youngsters to come it’s not easy because when we give the applicant’s name to the police for clearance, sometimes they ask rude questions to their parents like ‘why are you spoiling the children by giving them guns’ and it demotivates some of them. Even when some of our shooters go for license renewal, they get the same treatment even if they are national-level competitors!”

