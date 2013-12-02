Olympic Diver Daley Says He is Dating a Man

AP By

Olympic diver Tom Daley says he is in a relationship with a man.

In a video released for his fans on YouTube, the 19-year-old British Olympian says "come spring this year, my life changed massively when I met someone and it made me feel so happy, so safe ... That someone is a guy."

Daley says in the five-minute video clip, which he published Monday, that he wanted "to put an end to all the rumors and speculation, and just say it, tell you guys," adding "is it a big deal? I don't think so."

Daley won the 10-meter platform gold at the 2009 world championships when he was 15. He took bronze in the same event at last year's London Olympics.