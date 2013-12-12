It feels like Shoaib and I are dating: Sania Mirza

Express News Service By

Sania Mirza, who launched Rado’s special line of tennis watches in celebration of the brand’s second year of association with the Chennai Open, gave a quick peek into her plans for the future and life in general. Here’s her take on married life, her sports career and future plans.

Now that you are married, how are you and your husband managing life?

At this point, both of us realise that our priorities are our careers. We do have a place in Dubai but I’ve been spending a lot of time at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy here in India when he was on his SA tour. And now after his injury he’s in Pakistan playing some domestic cricket.It’s like we usually meet while we’re on the road. Sometimes it feels like we are still dating.

Why did you quit playing singles tennis?

I suffered three injuries in the space of six years. Most people are either good at singles or doubles, but some are good at both. Playing both formats of the game, I was playing close to 10 matches a week. There comes a point when your body can’t take it anymore and it just collapses. After my third injury, I was faced with a tough choice — either play both formats of the game and quit after one year, or give up one and play longer. I love tennis too much to just give it up after a year. That’s why I stopped playing singles. I miss singles. But I’ve been winning a lot in doubles and after all, winning is what we play for.

Some of your critics say that your best days are behind you.....

Not really. And anyway, ive always replied to those critics with my tennis raquet. And that’s how I’ll continue to reply to them.

What would you say was the toughest point in your life?

After my third and most serious surgery, there was a point where it was not even possible for me to lift my hand to comb my hair. We end up thinking that we are healthy and that we are invincible and nothing can happen to us. But then there comes a point where you can’t even eat on your own. That was, without doubt, the toughest point in my career.

Are there any developments career wise this coming year?

The most important would be my playing with a new partner because of Bethany’s injury. Cara Black and I play really well together. I’m hoping for a good season.