Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, complained bitterly about the performance of referee Martin Atkinson, who he accused of missing a blatant penalty after Pablo Zabaleta appeared to handle.

Wenger also claimed that City had scored from offside positions. "We had three real offsides that were turned down and a penalty that was not given," he said. "The referee had a bad game."

Arsenal has a day less to prepare for yesterday's match - having faced Napoli away in the Champions League in midweek, the day after City beat Bayern Munich - and also played Everton last Sunday. Wenger said tiredness was a factor and his side were clearly weary.

He said: "Look I don't want to look for excuses after a defeat like that but it didn't help. I said before the game I didn't want to use it as an excuse but you could see we were not as fresh."