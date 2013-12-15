Philippe Coutinho tells Jason Burt how Brazilian idol inspires quest for glory with club and country

When he arrived in England in January, Philippe Coutinho shyly stated: "I don't drink alcohol and I don't have any tattoos." He has tattoos now. Sitting in a T-shirt ahead of the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur today, the inscription on the Liverpool midfielder's arm reads: "Never stop dreaming". He had it inked just two months ago.

"I believe you should never stop dreaming, and you have to work hard to make the dream come true," Coutinho, a devout Christian, explains. "The tattoo helps me remember that all the time." So what is the dream? "I see it as a stairway, really. To play good football, then play for a good team and then achieve the level where you are invited to play for the Selecao [the Brazilian national team] - and then have a good World Cup."

Since his move for a bargain pounds 8.5 million from Inter Milan, he has achieved the first two goals. But what about the other two? Coutinho, aged 21, has just one cap, earned in a friendly against Iran three years ago, and is still waiting hopefully for a call from Brazil's coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari.

If he fails to achieve his dream, it will not be for want of backing from his manager at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers. "I am constantly on at Scolari about him because I know him from my Chelsea days," Rodgers says.

Recognition in a World Cup season would mean everything to this shy young man from Rio de Janeiro, who has the skills to have earned the nickname "Magician" in the Liverpool dressing room and the cunning to avoid falling victim in training to Luis Suarez's party trick of nutmegging his team-mates. "He talks a lot about it," Coutinho says, laughing. "He makes life for someone who plays in my position easier because of how good he is."

Suarez has that swagger. So too does Coutinho, who displays what Rodgers calls "arrogance on the ball". He accepts the compliment knowing it is about his ability, not his character. "I do understand what he meant and was very proud to hear such a thing from him," Coutinho says. "It's what I am trying to do all of the time as a football player."

That "arrogance" is not only infectious but inherent. Coutinho's approach is in a rich tradition of Brazilian creativity and invention and it was serendipitous that when he chose Liverpool over Southampton the No?10 shirt was vacant at Anfield.

"It was a natural fit for me," Coutinho says. "It's a privilege. The link with the No?10 - in Brazil we had Zico and Pele but those two are a bit in the past for me. No 10, for me, means Ronaldinho and it's a great honour to wear that number. It's what I wanted since I watched Ronaldinho play - so he is the idol for me, really."

A comparison has even been made between the pair. Sandro, a fellow Brazilian who will line up for Tottenham today, said last week that Coutinho possessed Ronaldinho's passing ability. "I would like to thank Sandro for what he says but I'm a long way from what Ronaldinho has achieved," Coutinho says. "He is my idol, the player I have watched the most and tried to copy the most."

There is another similarity - the broadest of smiles, even if his grin is not as toothy as Ronaldinho's. It expresses their shared joy at playing football. "Yes, I like to smile when I am playing because I try to show people that I am enjoying myself," Coutinho says. "Ronaldinho also did the same. I want to show that I have the same kind of personality and attitude to the game that my hero had. There will be a lot of pressure on Brazil's players next summer and, for me, it is important that they try to smile and try to enjoy being part of the World Cup. We are worried that problems with the economy and infrastructure and some violence may occur, but the Brazilian people must show that they love football."

The pair met when Coutinho was invited by Ronaldinho to play in a charity match while he was a teenager with the Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama. "I have to say, I was really nervous. It was difficult for me to think straight," Coutinho says. And, yes, Coutinho insists, Ronaldinho did mean it when he beat David Seaman with an outrageous looping free-kick that put England out of the 2002 World Cup which Brazil went on to win. "I'm sure he meant it," Coutinho says. "And it meant I paid even more attention to him."

Not that his own hopes of featuring in next year's World Cup are a distraction. "It would be wrong to think that this means I won't be concentrating on Liverpool, quite the opposite," Coutinho says. "My main aim is to play for Liverpool and it is only by doing so that I have the chance to be playing for Brazil."

Life in Liverpool has been good for Coutinho, who conducts this interview in Portuguese as his English lessons progress, and he and his wife have settled. After the sprawling chaos of Rio - and the scale of Milan - he likes the village-feel to the city. "Liverpool is a very friendly club and I feel like I am part of a big family. That has made it easy for me to settle here. There is a Brazilian feel about the place."

Liverpool arrive at White Hart Lane today in the top four, although they will have to cope without midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is out for a month with a hamstring injury. "He is a great player, it will be a great loss while he is out," Coutinho says of the Liverpool captain. But he believes the team can cope - and achieve even more

Winning the Premier League this season is possible, he claims. "That is what we are dreaming of and working towards. But the competition is still at an early stage so there are a few games ahead of us. It is early to make such a statement, but yes it is possible."