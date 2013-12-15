Daily Telegraph By

Goalkeeper Guzan is making his voice heard in a transformed dressing room, writes Jason Burt

Acute myeloid leukaemia. It is a form of cancer that they know all about at Aston Villa. Twenty-one months ago the club captain, Stiliyan Petrov, was diagnosed with the condition.

Today Jamie Morris should be at Villa Park to watch his beloved Villa face Manchester United, having been released from Birmingham Children's Hospital last week.

Brad Guzan, Petrov's close friend and Villa's goalkeeper, was there to see Jamie as he left, handing him Christmas presents, his match-worn goalkeeping gloves and tickets for the game today.

Petrov was extremely unlucky to suffer from AML in his thirties - it is rare in those younger than 50. Jamie is only seven and was diagnosed in June.

Guzan knows all about him and his condition and not just because of Petrov - Stan, as he is known - but also through Guzan's wife, Breanne, who is a nurse and a volunteer at the hospital.

"She plays with the kids, she helps the nurses and she told me about Jamie," Guzan says. "It's a similar situation to Stiliyan Petrov who was a big, influential player at Villa through my time coming up as a new player to the league, to the club, he was a big part of that.

"To see Stan recover and do so well and now to see Jamie being discharged [and in remission] and hopefully having a long and successful life ahead of him, to overcome something like that, it's phenomenal regardless of football or not.

"It reminds you what being a good person is all about and that's more important than the football side of things. It's so much bigger than just football. We all have an understanding that there's more to life than football - there's life."

Being a "good person" is important to Guzan, now 29, and a senior player in a youthful Villa dressing room that has been rapidly, and boldly, transformed by the manager, Paul Lambert.

Guzan, born in Illinois and with a passion for Chicago and its sports teams as well as football, is also a devout Catholic and he and his wife were planning to go to church last night as he is playing on a Sunday.

"Outside of football you need to be a good person, you have to have good morals, you can never forget where you have come from and have that sense that you are no bigger or better than anyone else," Guzan says. "It just so happens that my profession is performed in front of thousands of fans."

Millions will watch him today against a United side in ninth place who Guzan, diplomatically, says have hit a "bump in the road". If Villa win they would draw level on points with the champions and find further reassurance that they can stay clear of the desperate relegation battle that they were embroiled in last season. "Nobody wanted to be in the position we were in last year," Guzan says. "I was here when we were playing European football so I have been through the highs and lows."

He has also been through the strange experience of having been released by Villa after his contract ran out. An announcement on the club website in May 2012 thanked him for his services. Guzan had cleared his locker, said his goodbyes and returned to the States having played just a handful of games during his four years at the club after joining from Major League Soccer.

"When you see it [the announcement] technically you are out of a job and anyone will tell you inside or outside of football that when you don't have a job it's not a good feeling," Guzan says.

"There were a few other options but, for me, the priority was to come back to Villa because I still felt I had more to give to the club regardless of the situation that had developed about not playing, not being in the team. There was never a doubt in my mind that I didn't have the ability to play at this level and be successful. But, in football, sometimes things don't always go your way. Maybe it has a different plan for you."

But the plan worked out. Guzan returned for talks with Lambert, who had just been installed as manager, and was given a new deal and that chance as Villa's first-choice goalkeeper, replacing Shay Given after two games of the campaign. Guzan ended last season as the club's player of the year, despite Christian Benteke's goalscoring exploits. "I have been here a few years, Gabby [Agbonlahor] has been here a few years and you try to just take on a little bit more in terms of responsibility in what the team's all about," Guzan says. "You just find a way and naturally it comes with being a goalkeeper anyway."

Guzan is not sure why he became a goalkeeper - beyond watching his older brother play in the position - although he recalls running home from school in Chicago to catch the last "15, 20 minutes of Champions League matches" and being captivated by the "ambience, the atmosphere" and the exploits of Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn. "He seemed like a massive guy, no fear," Guzan says.

Jurgen Klinsmann, Kahn's former Bayern and Germany team-mate, is now Guzan's coach for the United States national team who will be heading to next summer's World Cup finals in Brazil. Having established himself at Villa, Guzan is now vying with Everton Tim Howard's for the goalkeeper's jersey. "It's a chance to go and do something special," Guzan says. "We will go full of confidence and hopefully upset a few teams."

It is Lambert's philosophy at Villa, as well. "He gives the players the freedom to go out and express themselves, to play without fear and to go out and get a result regardless of whether we are playing a top-four team or a team at the bottom," Guzan says.

"You guys probably don't understand how big it is for an American to come to England and have the opportunity to play in the Premier League and for me to be at a club like Aston Villa, that's the cherry on top."

Brad Guzan and Villa In The Community support Birmingham Children's Hospital in addition to other partners in various community programmes.