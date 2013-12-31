Home Sport

Year of Param Vir Sindhu

The giant strides was evident. She explored new avenues to boost her career.

The giant strides was evident. She explored new avenues to boost her career. She overshadowed Saina Nehwal to grace the world badminton in style. She is turning her dreams into realities at an astonishing pace.

Sindhu.jpgThat is Pusarla Venkat Si­ndhu for you. This year’s pe­rformances have established Sindhu’s credentials as a competitor of highest class. Her best came in the World badminton champio­nship, becoming the first In­dian woman to win a me­dal in the premier event.

She has a big heart. There is guts. There is speed, power and a never-say-die attitude which she is learning gradually. The 18-year-old has revelled in the new challenges. That she has the wo­nderful ability to turn hard work to results has pleased coach Pullela Gopichand, who has a lot of good words on his precocious talent. More importantly, she has handled the pressure well.

“I have handled it pretty well,” she giggles. Gopi nods in approval. Winning the bronze in the World Championship and two Grand Prix titles (Malaysian and Macau) has made Sindhu the toast of Indian sport. She broke into top ten by the end of the year. 

Gopichand says she’s be­en improving every year since she started playing on the senior circuit. “She was better in 2012 than she was in 2011 and similarly in 2013, she played better than she did in 2012. Hopefully, 2014 would be another step in the right direction for her,” feels Gopi­c­hand.

Sindhu believes that 2013 was important for her as she started believing in winning tournaments. “It was a fantastic year. I’m pleased with the way I’m working though there is a lot more hard work needed to be consistent,” she said.

According to Sindhu, when she started the year, her main aim was to do well in international circuit. “My confidence grew as my game improved. I began to play a more aggressive game. I concentrated on fitness and my game. There were a few significant approach to the game. I learned to read the game and change my plans accordingly,” she said.

“I’m excited about the prospects of playing in Commonwealth and Asian Games for the first time in 2014. There will be expectations and pressure. But I have to play normal game and work hard to give good results.”

Apart from coach Go­­pichand, it is her fa­­ther PV Ramana, wh­­o has always close ob­servations on her game. “He is a keen observer of the game. He expresse­s his unpleasantness when I ma­ke silly mistakes,’’ she says. Sindhu finds Saina as a ro­le model. “I think one of the reasons for my ga­­me to improve is playing wi­th her at the academy. It is a wonderful learning le­s­son for me. I like her m­e­ntal preparation for the game. She is a role model to an­y young player,” she fe­els.

“With Sindhu raising the bar, Saina is sure to make am­ends. We can see some exciting badminton in the new year,” says Gop­i­c­h­and. 

