M Senthil Kumar’s unbeaten 69 helped Cognizant overwhelm HDFC by four wickets in the Chennai Super Kings Super Cup cricket tournament. After restricting HDFC to 113 in 13 overs, Cognizant overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare.

Brief scores: HSBC 57 for 5 in 8 overs (V Gowrish 33) lost to TCS 59 for 4 in 6.4 overs (M Senthil 3-20). MoM: M Senthil; HDFC 113 in 13 overs (Velmurugan 41, Senthil 3-9, Sathish Babu 3-7) lost to Cognizant 114 for 6 in 11.2 overs (M Senthil Kumar 69 no). MoM: M Senthil Kumar;

Infosys 107 for 6 in 13 overs (Aravindan 29, Godwin Samuelraj 3-9) bt WNS 96 for 5 in 13 overs (Godwin Samuelraj 25). MoM: T Ravi Shankar; AP Moller Maersk 53 for 5 in 10 overs lost to Accenture 54 for 1 in 4.4 overs (L Ashok 27 no). MoM: L Ashok; Impiger 32 in 9.3 overs (Binesh 5-5, Gopinath 4-6) lost to HCL 34 for 1 in 3.2 overs. MoM: Binesh.

Raja Champion

Raja Rajasekharan of CTS defeated Raja Saverian also of CTS 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 in the men’s final of the CSK Super Cup Multi-Sport corporate table tennis tournament. Former National champion and coach V Chandrasekar gave away the prizes.

Results: Men: Final: Raja Rajasekharan (CTS) bt Raja Saverian (CTS) 11-6,12-10,11-5.

Semifinals: Raja Rajasekharan (CTS) bt Vigneshwaran (TCS) 11-7,11-2,11-4; Raja Saverian (CTS)

bt Ashish Jain (HCL) 11-9,11-6,12-10. Quarterfinals: Raja Rajasekharan (CTS) bt Maheswaran (Verizon) 11-7,11-1,11-7; Vigneshwaran (TCS) bt Tarun Kumar Goyal (HCL) 11-7,11-6,11-6; Ashish Jain (HCL) bt V Vinod Vittal (HP)

11-7,10-12,11-13,11-5,12-10; Raja Saverian (CTS) bt B.Karthik (HCL) 9-11,11-4,11-8,15-17,12-10.

Doubles: Final: Raja Rajasekaran/Raja Saverian (CTS) bt Ashish Jain/Karthick (HCL) 11-4, 11-7, 11-8.

Semifinals: Raja Rajasekaran/Raja Saverian (CTS) bt Santosh/Sridharan (Accenture) 11-3,11-8,11-9; Ashish Jain/Karthick (HCL) bt Magesh Selvanathan/N Amarnath (The Hindu) 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4.

Quarterfinals: Raja Rajasekaran/Raja Saverian (CTS) bt Sharath/Dinesh (All.Sec) 11-8,11-7,12-10;

Santosh/Sridharan (Accenture) bt Bala/Tarun Kumar (HCL) 11-3,11-9,6-11,2-11,11-9; S Mahesh/NAmarnath (The Hindu) bt V Sundar/Sathyendu (Hexaware) 12-10,11-9,11-7; Ashish Jain/Karthik (HCL) bt A Balaji/Vinod Vittal (HP) 11-9,11-7,11-3.

Mixed Doubles: Final: K Dinesh/S Sangeetha (CTS) bt L Vigneshwaran/R Usha Devi (TCS) 11-6,12-10,11-8.

Semifinals: Dinesh/Sangeetha (CTS) bt S Ashok/K Deepa 8-11,11-7,11-6,11-6; Vigneshwaran/Usha (TCS) bt Sam/Aishwarya (CTS) 15-13,11-5,11-2.