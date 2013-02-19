Sutil to test for Force India in Barcelona

IANS By

Force India Formula 1 team Monday confirmed that Adrian Sutil will be one of their drivers for the second pre-season testing beginning here Tuesday, raising hopes of the German securing the second driver spot alongside Paul di Resta.

Force India is the only team which has not finalised their line-up for the 2013 season starting March 17.

Sutil, who drove for the Silverstone-based outfit for five seasons including one under its former guise Spyker, has been strongly linked to partner di Resta with competition coming from 2012 reserve Jules Bianchi.

Sutil will do the testing duties on the third day at the Circuit de Catalunya while di Resta will be behind the wheel on the first two days. Bianchi will drive on the final day.