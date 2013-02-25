Former junior India international and one of Kerala’s most respected basketball players of all time, C Suresh, passed away on his 47th birthday after competing in a mini marathon event for corporates in Mumbai on Sunday. He reportedly received his prize and then collapsed after suffering a massive heart attack.

A native of Harippad in Alappuzha, he was working as head, product engineering excellence and compliance, with Tata Consultancy Services in Mumbai. He is survived by wife Usha Chowalloor, who also works with TCS, and daughters Archana and Aarathy. Lyricist Chowalloor Krishnakutty is his father-in-law. The funeral is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 2 pm on Monday.

He started his basketball career during the late 70s .