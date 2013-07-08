Shiva Thapa wins gold at Asian boxing meet
By IANS | Published: 08th July 2013 08:28 PM |
Last Updated: 08th July 2013 08:28 PM | A+A A- |
Nineteen-year-old Shiva Thapa Monday became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.
Thapa defeated local pugilist Obada Alkabeh 2:1 on a split decision to win the gold in the 56kg class.
The other success for India on the concluding day of the championship came through L. Devendro Singh and Mandeep Jangra, who won silver in the 49kg and 69kg category, respectively.
Manoj Kumar, competing in 64kg, settled for bronze.