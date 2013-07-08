Nineteen-year-old Shiva Thapa Monday became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Thapa defeated local pugilist Obada Alkabeh 2:1 on a split decision to win the gold in the 56kg class.

The other success for India on the concluding day of the championship came through L. Devendro Singh and Mandeep Jangra, who won silver in the 49kg and 69kg category, respectively.

Manoj Kumar, competing in 64kg, settled for bronze.