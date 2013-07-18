Hockey India’s high performance director Dutchman Roelant Oltmans appears to be a person who has a lot of confidence in himself. He tries to instill the same in his trainees. The acting chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team spoke on various issues concerning the team.

“I’ve made one thing clear. We are going to Malaysia to win the Asia Cup. We’re not even talking about the World Cup now. I can’t control winning or losing but I can prepare my team in the best possible way. The boys must work their hearts out,” Oltmans began.

“These six weeks are going to be very important and we will have to work without distractions. It is a long time ago that the Indian men’s team won a major tournament. So our focus from day one is to have the best possible performance at the Asia Cup,” said Oltmans.

“The group is big right now and in about two weeks’ time we will reduce it and give that team the last four weeks to prepare. Everybody starts from scratch and it’s up to them to convince us. We will play a little different than we’ve done before,” he added. “But you have got to be realistic. Everytime we go to a major tournament, you already think we are coming back with a medal. It’s ridiculous. We’re No 12 in the world. In the last 40 years, India hasn’t won anything. Even in Rotterdam, India was ranked six in the world and finished sixth. I don’t think we’ll win such a tournament. But in future, we will. But you must understand that it takes some time,” he cautioned.

“We always talk about playing styles, Australian, European, Korean. I really don’t know what that is. We are Indians. We will play in a way that uses our strengths. It doesn’t have to do anything with either Australia or Europe. It is our own way of playing. India is India, not Holland or Germany or Australia. And that’s what we’ll prove,” Oltmans said.

“These are days of professionalism. Specialised training is needed in various areas. I think it is important to have a goalkeeping coach. We will have one for our preparation in the beginning of August. We will try to hire a new foreign coach, discuss our plans and then see how it goes,” Oltmans said.

The last time the camp was held at the SAI Centre, there were problems with the synthetic surface and it was shifted to Pune. But SAI has cleaned the surface and it looks good right now. However, after a week of training the real state of the surface will be known.