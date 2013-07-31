India's numero uno snooker player, Aditya Mehta made the whole country proud as he clinched the gold medal in the World Games after comfortably beating China's Liang Wenbo in the final of the quadrennial event at Cali, Columbia.

Mehta proved his class once again as the celebrated Mumbai cueist stamped his dominance with a 3-0 win over the pre-tournament favourite.

Mehta had earlier defeated Thailand's Dechawat Poomjaeng 3-1 in the semifinal as he maintained his stupendous form through the tournament.

Poomjaeng, who had defeated another Indian and eight-time world champion Pankaj Advani 3-1 in the quarterfinals, won the bronze medal after securing a hard-fought 3-2 win over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo in his third-place play-off match.

Mehta staved off a strong and gutsy challenge from Wenbo before beating him in straight frames.