Second-seed Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lived up to his billing as he wore down Karunuday Singh 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets in the semifinals of the BR Adityan-GNC ITF Men’s Futures tennis championship, held at Gandhinagar Club. He will meet Balaji in the final.

RESULTS: Singles: Semifinals: N Sriram Balaji bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-1; Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Karunoday Singh 6-3, 6-3. Quarterfinals: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Toshihide Matsui 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 4-1 Retd.

Doubles: Semifinals: Arun Prakash Raja Gopalan/Crowley Keith bt Mohamed Fariz/PC Vignesh 6-2, 6-3; Sriram Balaji/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Zach Ichstein/V Vignesh 6-3, 6-2.

Badminton League from June 8

Six teams – Chennai Singams, Covai Panthers, Dazzle Force, Erode Eagles, Jhaver Smashers and Ed6 Skillangels will vie for top honours in the second edition of the the Tamil Nadu Badminton League to be held at JJ indoor stadium, Kilpauk from June 8 to 16th of June in Chennai.

This year 15 international players from as many as eight countries will be seen in action in Chennai.

Chetan Anand of India, South Africa's No 1 player Wiaan Viljoen and Ekiring Edwin of Uganda are the Olympians in fray.

Each team will play each other on a league basis with matches involving singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The top four will qualify for the semifinals .

The winners purse is `2.5 lakh, while the runner-up will get `1.5 lakh. Erode Eagles are the defending champions. Sun Sportz and M6 are organising the tournament with support from the TN Badminton Association.

Natl Schools Chess Championship

About 576 children from 15 states will be seen in action in the Velammal-2nd National Schools Chess Championships (Under-5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17 boys & girls). The event will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Chess Association, on behalf of the All India Chess Federation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, from June 8 to 14.

Apart from this, the national team schools chess championship will also be held for both boys and girls. The individual championship will be held on June 9 to 11, while the team championship will be held from June 12 to 14.