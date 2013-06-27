B Sai Praneeth is the GenNext player. The 21-year-old Hyderabad shuttler has been making news of late with a few stunning wins, the recent one was against then world number four Yun Hu of Hong Kong in the Singapore Open badminton tournament.

"I played my natural game and attacked Hu a lot that day. It paid off."

In the previous tournament, the Indonesia Open Premier Super Series, Praneeth defeated home crowd favourite and former world champion Taufiq Hidayat, who was playing his farewell international match.

"Beating these two players has given me a good deal of confidence for future tournaments," said Praneeth.

Chief coach Pullela Gopichand thinks Praneeth is an exciting player for the future. "Praneeth has a game that is very unorthodox. He has very good strokes. He has worked on his fitness in the last few months and that is showing now," said Gopichand.

For Praneeth, this is just the beginning. "I think my game has improved in the last two years. I have been working on my fitness. That is the key for my success," said Praneeth, who feels he is more confident player after the India Open Super Series earlier this year where he had defeated Hidayat.

"I had beaten Taufiq Hidayat twice but beating him in his home ground in the Indonesian Open was a very big achievement for me. With that being his last international match, the full-house crowd was rooting for his win. It was not an easy match. But somehow I was able to hold my nerves and win the match against him. He just said thank you after he lost the match," said Praneeth, who is a great fan of the Indonesian super star.

Praneeth admits that next few years are very important. "Now, I'm able to win one or two matches or maximum three. But I have to be more consistent in my game and temperament to go the distance. It needs a lot of hard work. I have to be fit to take the best players of the world. If I am fit, then I can play well," he pointed out.

Praneeth, who is currently ranked 45 in the world, hopes to break into top 30 by this year. "A lot depends on my performances. I have to play consistently to improve my rankings," he added.

"There is not much of difference between top players and any other player. The top players play consistently. This what I'm learning to do it," he said.