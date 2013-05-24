Rated one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Italy skipper Gianluigi Buffon is fresh from having led Juventus to their 29th Scudetto in the 2012-13 Serie A season that concluded last weekend. Having stayed with the The Old Lady through thick and thin, the 35-year old opens up on the joy of reigning in Italy. In a freewheeling interview with Express News Service Buffon says the Italian title is closest to his heart

Can we say that the Scudetto is like salt water: the more you drink it, the more thirsty you get?

I like the comparison! Of course, winning the Scudetto is always a great joy and a great gratification because it is the result of eleven months of hard work. Therefore, it gives you great satisfaction and also conviction about what you did.

Juventus has doubtlessly been the best team in Italy over the last two years. Do you agree?

Definitely. Also, according to statistics we are the best team. But in August, another league will begin. So we’ll have to maintain this superiority.

What does this Scudetto mean to you?

It is a great joy and we tasted it a bit. Since we led the league from the very first day, in the last ten matches, every time we won, we were aware of the fact that we were getting closer and closer to the title.

Which was the most crucial moment, the one when you understood you’d win the title?

Matches started being decisive two-and-a-half months ago, so I’d say the first important victory was the one against Catania (1-0) at home when we scored in extra-time. After Catania, we had to play many difficult matches on the road (Roma, Lazio, Inter, Bologna) but we played great and won most of those matches as well.

What are the similarities and the differences between this Scudetto and the last one (2012)?

They are completely different. Last year, we didn’t expect to win but in the end, we deserved it. This year, from a certain point of view, it was more difficult because everyone expected us to win. We were the favourites. It was kind of a sweet torture for us, when you are destined to win. On one side, you like it; but on the other you know that even if you finish second, it will be considered a failure. We were really great.

What is Juve missing, to become even better and more competitive in Europe?

This year, we weren’t lucky with the draw (Juventus lost 0-2 to Bayern Munich in the quarters) and I think, on the basis of what we saw in the Champions League, we can say Juventus is among the top five teams in Europe, not just top eight. I am fully convinced of this. But we are not the best because, honestly, now Bayern Munich is better. But they are better than any other team (like Barcelona, Real Madrid), not just Juve.