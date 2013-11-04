Home Sport

Kasparov to visit Chennai during World C'ship tie

Published: 04th November 2013 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2013 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

GarryKasparovAP2LL
By PTI

Former world champion Gary Kasparov of Russia will be present during the World chess championship match at Chennai on November 11 and 12.

Kasparov, who will be in India for a conference at Goa on November 8, will hop across to Chennai for a couple of days and is likely to be present during the third game to be played on November 12 at the Hyatt.

"I'm participating at the THiNK conference in Goa (Nov 8-10) then at Anand-Carlsen match 11-12 in Chennai...," Kasparov tweeted.

The former world number one and the first to scale the 2850 ELO rating mark in chess, Kasparov had paid a visit to Moscow last year too when Anand had beaten Boris Gelfand of Israel.

Anand had been criticized by Kasparov during the championship's sixth match wherein the Russian was one of the guests.

"What I think with Vishy is that he has lost motivation," Kasparov had said during the match. Anand had lost the seventh game, recovered to win the eighth and the match in tiebreakers.

"Kasparov lost his match in 2000 (to Kramnik) and retired in 2005. Then since 2011, he has been trying to make me retire too. He is perhaps missing the attention he used to get as the World champion," Anand had retorted after the match.

Kasparov's presence will obviously raise a few eyebrows as he is standing up against current FIDE administration in the next elections in 2014.

Interestingly, there are wide speculations that Kasparov has also worked for Carlsen for the match against Anand. According to a recent article by Grandmaster Nigel Short, Kasparov and Carlsen have joined hands again and teamed up for the match against Anand.

It may be recalled that Kasparov had trained Carlsen previously too but the Norwegian had found the Russian to be too demanding and bossy. It was an amicable split though when they parted with mutual consent.

Kasparov had mentioned during the last Commonwealth Chess Championship at South Africa earlier this year that he would be in India during the match (for a conference) for a few days but 'may not go to Chennai'. The decision to visit now could be prompted by his nomination as the next FIDE President as well as improved relations with Carlsen.

Kasparov's visit could have some effect on Anand. Even though Anand took Kasparov's help for the match against Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in 2010, the verbal war since last year by Kasparov could not have helped retain healthy relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp