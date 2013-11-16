Having suffered back-to-back defeats in the World Chess Championship, defending champion Viswanathan Anand was on Saturday left a bit nervy if the press conference after the sixth game is anything to go by.

Replying to a question about what he planned to do in current situation after two losses, Anand said he would want to the best in the coming games.

However when the defending champ was asked what he meant by 'doing the best', the world champion since 2007 was pretty curt in his reply.

"Doing your best mean doing your best. I do not how you understand English," he snapped at the journalist.

Asked was there pressure after losing yesterday, Anand said: "Yes. Probably."

Moments after suffering the loss, the 43-year-old was even asked by one journalist what was his reaction to Sachin Tendulkar's retirement.

"I had noticed and was following what he was doing. But the other things were in my mind," Anand said.

Anand said he had started off well but committed a blunder in the middle.

"I just pretty much started off well. I gave the check and then actually I was going for a rook-g 4 and a simple idea. Then, I just blundered here with f-4. And, this was lost of course," he said.

"Here, I get rook-c and just draw. When I started it was quite good and I thought if I get queen g4 I could get the major pieces get solid positions. But then, I do not know ... perhaps one mistake after the other," he added.

Carlsen was at his best to tackle the new situation.

"Its good go get a healthy lead the half way stage of the match, we still got six games to play," said the challenger from Norway.

While Anand maintained that he would like to do his best in the remaining games, Carlsen elaborated on the sixth game in depth. "I wanted to carry on from the last game and exert pressure. The position after the opening is about level and when he blundered or sacrificed a pawn, I thought I have my chances," Carlsen said.

The Norwegian, however, maintained that the position was that of a draw.

"The position was a draw in all likelihood but then I had set up this trap where Anand fell in," he said.

Anand, for the records, has never suffered two losses in a row in World Championship contest since 2008. The second loss could well mean a curtain for Anand's hopes of retaining the title.

With two down and six to play, Anand needs to strike it in the next one as otherwise it may be too late.

Carlsen, on the other hand, was in his elements after the victory. The Norwegian knows its not far for him to win his maiden world title in his first attempt.

Garry Kasparov, his mentor and trainer in 2009 has been vouching for the new talent for quite some time and Carlsen has thus far proven himself to be worthy of the title.

Anand needs a plan 'B' if he has to make a serious impression in this match.