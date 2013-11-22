Congratulations to Magnus for his victory! He continues to shatter the highest expectations with his skill and tenacity. Three cheers! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: it was a magnificent experience and thanks all #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: I just kept pushing and got the result. I put him under pressure and the blunder he did are normal #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: I would like to take some responsibilities for pushing him to do mistakes #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: I was nervous in the beginning. I managed to settle in and realised not to think it differently and it was the turning point — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

New world champion Magnus Carlsen speaks after winning the World title- http://t.co/Skt52dywLp #AnandCarlsen — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: Game 3 & 4 were turning points and after that I was not bothered about the occasion and just played my game #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

draw clinches championship for #Carlsen. If Anand had to lose, none more deserving than Magnus- really impressive! #anandcarlsen #FWCM2013 — rajesh (@rajeshworld) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: lot of people don't find chess interesting to follow & to know that of people watched it gives a lot of satisfaction #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

I know India and Anand's fans are mourning, but this is also a time to celebrate him as a great champion. He lost but he is not dead! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: Anand knew there would be fighting games. Game four gave me a lot of satisfaction, he seemed vulnerable #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen: I'm very grateful to my team for the hard work they put in #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Anand: I was just trying to keep playing and started to make mistakes and made a blunder again, and didn't know the evaluation #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

All hail King Carlsen! The new world champion after one of the more predictable championship matches in history! #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 22, 2013

A grand finale to this incredible match #AnandCarlsen — Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013 Carlsen: Vishy has been world champion for long. He is one of the greatest and I hope he back in the candidates #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Magnus Carlsen , the new Chess World Champion #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013.Stay tuned for the press conference- http://t.co/S8Qq2ULanz — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

These two gave everything they had in this game. Big applause for these 2 warriors. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

Magnus cannot lose this. This should be a draw, unless Vishy blunders. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 This is the end of the road. — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

Neatly calculated- no risk for Magnus! Soon a new World Champion! #FWCM2013 — Anish Giri (@anishgiri) November 22, 2013

Magnus calculated everything out. He's confident that he's not losing. Amazing. He saw all of it. Incredibly complicated @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

This also leads to a forced draw, and Carlsen definitely saw the resulting Q+3 vs Q+N endgame. — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013

With correct play, draw. But this is insanely difficult to calculate, long variations! @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

Wish I had my couch here.- http://t.co/Y5nVGZRM2o(Courtesy: Video grab #AICF official YouTube channel) #AnandCarlsen — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013

I cannot believe how relaxed Magnus looks. Like he might doze off. — Jonathan Tisdall (@GMjtis) November 22, 2013

Carlsen's sponsors bought beer for everyone in the Norwegian lounge. Had Anand been winning, we would not have even got a samosa #FWCM2013 — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 22, 2013

Not understanding why Carlsen is making this messy. Still should be a draw, but there are tricks now. — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013

You do feel for Vishy but @MagnusCarlsen deserves all the credits for playing it out #AnandCarlsen — Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013

Love the Norwegian papers today! "Carlsen creating chess hysteria" & "Norway's new national hero" #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/vEmFlrbyYU — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 21, 2013

(Courtesy: AICF Official YouTube Channel)

It seems that Magnus is pushing. He is not playing for draw. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 Nh5 is strong. — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

What a game this is! Believe it or not, but I'm actually sweating! #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Anand is looking more and more tenses #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen inching closer to the World crown? Round 10 livestreaming here: http://t.co/HbFs4ZQqyN #AnandCarlsen — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013

Life goes on #AnandCarlsen — Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013

6.5-3.5 was going to be pretty ugly, but 7-3 after a win today would be a historic beatdown few could have expected vs Anand. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 22, 2013

Clearly I need my caffeine badly, as I meant move 30 not 31. — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013

Waking up and going to Starbucks to see this position?! Furthermore, it feels like 31.Nc3 or 31.Rg4 were both crushing!? — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013

Hate to see Vishy suffering today #AnandCarlsen — Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013

The fact that the evaluation drops sharply on Vishy's 2nd best moves gives an indication of how difficult this endgame is #AnandCarlsen — Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) November 22, 2013

When @Kasparov63 said Carlsen might play hard for a win today I was surprised. But he said "Magnus wants to win like Fischer, not Karpov." — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 22, 2013

Carlsen, the Real Madrid fan - The New Indian Express http://t.co/drKN5jLxRl via @NewIndianXpress — Venkata Krishna (@twittvenkat) November 22, 2013

Only time will tell if it’s good enough to checkmate the Norwegian Harry Potter - 65th square -http://t.co/easvntnPpD pic.twitter.com/5oOUNn4FPm — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Anand prefers to stay indoors, says manager - http://t.co/aLstVliOtl #AnandCarlsen — New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013

Carlsen looks to have missed a chance to finish it with a bang. Anand has almost equalised #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Magnus had a chance to repeat moves earlier and he declined to repeat. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

Round 10 touches 2 hour mark, as Anand battle to delay the coronation. Have your say- http://t.co/muVGXSRID6 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

If Vishy wants to make a draw, he should offer it soon. If he waits too long, he could be going down #AnandCarlsen — Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) November 22, 2013

Anand trying desperately to make a game out of Round 10. You can track the champions' moves here: http://t.co/foDWftvQ7z #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Will Magnus be the best chess player of all time? Listen to what former world champion @SusanPolgar has to say: http://t.co/18UFepN458 — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

White has to make a huge blunder or a number of small mistakes in order for Anand to win, says former World Champ @SusanPolgar #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

If @MagnusCarlsen wins, he will break his record and reach the highest ever rating with 2876. #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Ok, but now they've repeated positions. Draw coming up? Means we have a new Norwegian World Champion #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Espen Agdestein interviewed in Norwegian lounge by Norwegian media #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/sBrDqmFqgs — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Norwegian lounge in Chennai has never been more crowded! This is looking good! #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/uGa0tpduvp — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Carlsen's love for 'Real': All the gossips from the C'ship in our Chess Diary. http://t.co/W7x87i6h5H #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/oXTykQeJPh — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Right now black's position looks very static and white doesn't have any weakness, says GM Ramesh. Track live action: http://t.co/to8PfnT9pI — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

GM Simen Agdestein in Norwegian lounge in Chennai: "This is looking good for Magnus" #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

An era might end today, but it is a privilege only of the greatest players to define an era. @nigelshortchess #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen — Martin Bennedik (@bennedik) November 22, 2013

Cameras everywhere in the Norwegian lounge now, very crowded! Pictures going out to more than 40 countries! #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

#Carlsen :“I’m just really, really good at what I do. I’m fortunate to do something I love, but I’m not a genius”- http://t.co/uZDM5T12Bo — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Win, lose, or draw, I will always have the highest respect for @vishy64theking. We've known each other for a long time. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

I said I was 100 % sure about a draw. I may have been wrong. I have a feeling @MagnusCarlsen may play for a win! #AnandCarlsen — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Exclusive pic: Could this be the final opening handshake? @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 Or gm 11 in the horizon? pic.twitter.com/rPRTuzFxJ3 — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

Is that Magnus smiling? Carlsen caught smiling perhaps for the first time during the championship tie. #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/rBEe2Sjh9a — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Magnus again played 1. e4. Vishy finally played Sicilian. But Magnus chose not to get into a sharp line. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013

15 moves over in 20 minutes as both the players are playing fast... Carlsen though has a solid opening #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Both Anand and Carlsen are playing very quickly. 13 moves in Round 10 already. #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/yP9wWvzYEP — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Carlsen has gone for sideline variation, a much more solid opening from the Norwegian #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Anand and Carlsen have started Round 10 with a couple of quick exchanges. Watch livestreaming http://t.co/to8PfnT9pI — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

Anand has gone far a sharp opening #AnandCarlsen — TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013

People getting ready in the lobby #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/1MaR6zsenU — Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013

Can't speak of certainty in sport. Korchnoi seemed eternal. Gelfand was challenger at 43. But Carlsen is a very high mountain! (fjord?) — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013

Yes, Veslin Topalov, at Amsterdam 1995. But Magnus's pieces were even lazier, bishop also stayed home. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013

Another hint: a few days later in same event, I lost a game in which I again never moved my queen! Does not always work... — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013

Trivia contest: which very strong player did I beat w black also without moving my queen? For a hint, Magnus was not yet 5 years old... — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013