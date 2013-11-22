Anand vs Carlsen: LIVE Round 10 - World Chess C'ship
Champion @MagnusCarlsen signs off: I've been treated very well in India. Thank you. #FWCM2013 #chess #AnandCarlsen #wcc— rajesh (@rajeshworld) November 22, 2013
Congratulations to Magnus for his victory! He continues to shatter the highest expectations with his skill and tenacity. Three cheers!— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: it was a magnificent experience and thanks all #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: I just kept pushing and got the result. I put him under pressure and the blunder he did are normal #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: I would like to take some responsibilities for pushing him to do mistakes #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: I was nervous in the beginning. I managed to settle in and realised not to think it differently and it was the turning point— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
New world champion Magnus Carlsen speaks after winning the World title- http://t.co/Skt52dywLp #AnandCarlsen— New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: Game 3 & 4 were turning points and after that I was not bothered about the occasion and just played my game #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
draw clinches championship for #Carlsen. If Anand had to lose, none more deserving than Magnus- really impressive! #anandcarlsen #FWCM2013— rajesh (@rajeshworld) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: lot of people don't find chess interesting to follow & to know that of people watched it gives a lot of satisfaction #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
I know India and Anand's fans are mourning, but this is also a time to celebrate him as a great champion. He lost but he is not dead!— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: Anand knew there would be fighting games. Game four gave me a lot of satisfaction, he seemed vulnerable #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: I'm very grateful to my team for the hard work they put in #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Anand: I was just trying to keep playing and started to make mistakes and made a blunder again, and didn't know the evaluation #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
All hail King Carlsen! The new world champion after one of the more predictable championship matches in history! #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 22, 2013
A grand finale to this incredible match #AnandCarlsen— Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013
Carlsen: Vishy has been world champion for long. He is one of the greatest and I hope he back in the candidates #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Magnus Carlsen , the new Chess World Champion #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013.Stay tuned for the press conference- http://t.co/S8Qq2ULanz— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
These two gave everything they had in this game. Big applause for these 2 warriors. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Magnus cannot lose this. This should be a draw, unless Vishy blunders. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 This is the end of the road.— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Neatly calculated- no risk for Magnus! Soon a new World Champion! #FWCM2013— Anish Giri (@anishgiri) November 22, 2013
Magnus calculated everything out. He's confident that he's not losing. Amazing. He saw all of it. Incredibly complicated @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
This also leads to a forced draw, and Carlsen definitely saw the resulting Q+3 vs Q+N endgame.— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013
With correct play, draw. But this is insanely difficult to calculate, long variations! @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Wish I had my couch here.- http://t.co/Y5nVGZRM2o(Courtesy: Video grab #AICF official YouTube channel) #AnandCarlsen— New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013
I cannot believe how relaxed Magnus looks. Like he might doze off.— Jonathan Tisdall (@GMjtis) November 22, 2013
Carlsen's sponsors bought beer for everyone in the Norwegian lounge. Had Anand been winning, we would not have even got a samosa #FWCM2013— Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) November 22, 2013
Not understanding why Carlsen is making this messy. Still should be a draw, but there are tricks now.— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013
You do feel for Vishy but @MagnusCarlsen deserves all the credits for playing it out #AnandCarlsen— Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013
Love the Norwegian papers today! "Carlsen creating chess hysteria" & "Norway's new national hero" #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/vEmFlrbyYU— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 21, 2013
It seems that Magnus is pushing. He is not playing for draw. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 Nh5 is strong.— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
What a game this is! Believe it or not, but I'm actually sweating! #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Anand is looking more and more tenses #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen inching closer to the World crown? Round 10 livestreaming here: http://t.co/HbFs4ZQqyN #AnandCarlsen— New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 22, 2013
Life goes on #AnandCarlsen— Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013
6.5-3.5 was going to be pretty ugly, but 7-3 after a win today would be a historic beatdown few could have expected vs Anand.— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 22, 2013
Clearly I need my caffeine badly, as I meant move 30 not 31.— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013
Waking up and going to Starbucks to see this position?! Furthermore, it feels like 31.Nc3 or 31.Rg4 were both crushing!?— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) November 22, 2013
Hate to see Vishy suffering today #AnandCarlsen— Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) November 22, 2013
The fact that the evaluation drops sharply on Vishy's 2nd best moves gives an indication of how difficult this endgame is #AnandCarlsen— Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) November 22, 2013
When @Kasparov63 said Carlsen might play hard for a win today I was surprised. But he said "Magnus wants to win like Fischer, not Karpov."— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 22, 2013
Carlsen on the verge with draw looming #wcc #chess #AnandCarlsen— rajesh (@rajeshworld) November 22, 2013
#AnandCarlsen bout hottest trending # on Twitter- http://t.co/oInDNbAOAK #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/bGHEh9Erf1— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
One billion chess players - one billion clever people-http://t.co/6U3IrO7qoG #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/tzMJKYvd4t— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Only time will tell if it’s good enough to checkmate the Norwegian Harry Potter - 65th square -http://t.co/easvntnPpD pic.twitter.com/5oOUNn4FPm— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Magnus Carlsen will turn 23 on November 30.(View Gallery)- http://t.co/uZDM5T12Bo #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/cWMtXfcqIV— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen looks to have missed a chance to finish it with a bang. Anand has almost equalised #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Magnus had a chance to repeat moves earlier and he declined to repeat. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Magnus exd6 is premature, gives better hope for Vishy @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Round 10 touches 2 hour mark, as Anand battle to delay the coronation. Have your say- http://t.co/muVGXSRID6 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
If Vishy wants to make a draw, he should offer it soon. If he waits too long, he could be going down #AnandCarlsen— Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) November 22, 2013
Anand trying desperately to make a game out of Round 10. You can track the champions' moves here: http://t.co/foDWftvQ7z #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
White has to make a huge blunder or a number of small mistakes in order for Anand to win, says former World Champ @SusanPolgar #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
If @MagnusCarlsen wins, he will break his record and reach the highest ever rating with 2876. #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Ok, but now they've repeated positions. Draw coming up? Means we have a new Norwegian World Champion #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Espen Agdestein interviewed in Norwegian lounge by Norwegian media #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/sBrDqmFqgs— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Norwegian lounge in Chennai has never been more crowded! This is looking good! #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/uGa0tpduvp— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Right now black's position looks very static and white doesn't have any weakness, says GM Ramesh. Track live action: http://t.co/to8PfnT9pI— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
GM Simen Agdestein in Norwegian lounge in Chennai: "This is looking good for Magnus" #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
An era might end today, but it is a privilege only of the greatest players to define an era. @nigelshortchess #FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen— Martin Bennedik (@bennedik) November 22, 2013
Cameras everywhere in the Norwegian lounge now, very crowded! Pictures going out to more than 40 countries! #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Win, lose, or draw, I will always have the highest respect for @vishy64theking. We've known each other for a long time. @FWCM2013 #FWCM2013— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
I said I was 100 % sure about a draw. I may have been wrong. I have a feeling @MagnusCarlsen may play for a win! #AnandCarlsen— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Exclusive pic: Could this be the final opening handshake? @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 Or gm 11 in the horizon? pic.twitter.com/rPRTuzFxJ3— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
Is that Magnus smiling? Carlsen caught smiling perhaps for the first time during the championship tie. #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/rBEe2Sjh9a— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Anand and Carlsen are blitzing in Round 10.Don't miss the action- http://t.co/foDWftvQ7z #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/Mi35o23m0C— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Magnus again played 1. e4. Vishy finally played Sicilian. But Magnus chose not to get into a sharp line. @FWCM2013 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) November 22, 2013
15 moves over in 20 minutes as both the players are playing fast... Carlsen though has a solid opening #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Both Anand and Carlsen are playing very quickly. 13 moves in Round 10 already. #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/yP9wWvzYEP— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Carlsen has gone for sideline variation, a much more solid opening from the Norwegian #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Anand and Carlsen have started Round 10 with a couple of quick exchanges. Watch livestreaming http://t.co/to8PfnT9pI— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Watch the livestreaming of the exciting Round 10 WCC- http://t.co/foDWftvQ7z #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/0YfPj3VAH5— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Anand has gone far a sharp opening #AnandCarlsen— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Can Anand delay Carlsen's coronation?Have your say- http://t.co/muVGXSRID6 #AnandCarlsen #FWCM2013 pic.twitter.com/Tl2tIhM4wU— TnieSports (@TNIESports) November 22, 2013
Commentators @SusanPolgar @TaniaSachdev @LawrenceTrentIM & @Rameshchess ready! Looking good? #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/72H3oBnzdT— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
People getting ready in the lobby #AnandCarlsen pic.twitter.com/1MaR6zsenU— Tarjei J. Svensen (@TarjeiJS) November 22, 2013
Can't speak of certainty in sport. Korchnoi seemed eternal. Gelfand was challenger at 43. But Carlsen is a very high mountain! (fjord?)— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Yes, Veslin Topalov, at Amsterdam 1995. But Magnus's pieces were even lazier, bishop also stayed home.— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Another hint: a few days later in same event, I lost a game in which I again never moved my queen! Does not always work...— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Trivia contest: which very strong player did I beat w black also without moving my queen? For a hint, Magnus was not yet 5 years old...— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013
Remarked earlier that Carlsen won g9 without moving his queen (or Bc8!), a very unusual occurrence so it reminded me of one of my games.— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 22, 2013