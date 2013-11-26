M Nithyashree of Manthan Vidyashram beat R Yamini of Chinmaya Vidyalaya 5-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 in the final of the girls (VIth standard and below) event at the Tambaram Sports Development Trust inter-school table tennis tournament.

RESULTS (Finals): Girls: VIth standard and below: M Nithyashree (Manthan Vidyashram) bt R Yamini (Chinmaya Vidyalaya) 5-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-8. IXth standard and below: R Santhana Ishwarya (Our Lady) bt B Kavyasree (MCC Campus) 11-4, 11-7, 11-6. XIIth standard and below: R Supriya (St Francis Xavier) bt R Santhana Ishwarya (Our Lady) 11-9, 11-5, 11-8.

Boys: VIth standard and below: S Tharun (Seetha Kingston) bt Hari Vignesh (Chinmaya) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8. IXth standard and below: Antony Percy Raj (Montfort) bt TV Thriambak (KRMM) 4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-8. XIIth standard and below: R Sathyanarayana (Sri Sankara) bt J Arunkumar (St Marys) 11-5, 11-3, 10-12, 8-11, 11-5.

Vijay Shocked

India No 4 Vijay Nichani (CBE) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Imran Ganj of MGC in the Artisticks senior state snooker championship. Imran won 3-1 on a day when seeded players suffered setbacks.

RESULTS: Fahd (GJSR) bt Loganathan (SIAA) 3-0; Vadivalu (PS) bt Premprakash (CBE) 3-2; Varun Kumar(SIAA) bt Subbhu (GJSR) 3-1; Imran Ganj (MGC) bt Vijay Nichani (CBE) 3-1; Elango (SIAA) bt Praneeth (MGC) 3-2; Parthiban (MDBSA) bt Pratesh (GJSR) 3-1.

Raghuram Shines

R Raghuram’s five for two (including a hat-trick) paved the way for MCC to beat Spic Recreation Club by four runs in a second division match of the TNCA League.

BRIEF SCORES: Triplicane Friends United Cricket Club 191/8 in 50 overs (S Sickander Shareef 37, R Vivek 41, SI Vasudevan 33; S Vivek Athinam 5/61) tied with Bhimannapet Recreation Club 191 in 49.1 overs (T Dhanasekar 79, NK Arjun 36; G Gowtham 4/49).

Madras Cricket Club 161/9 in 39 overs (Jesu Babu Honeymen 40, J Hariesh 40; V Aditya 5/50, S Vigneshwaran 3/34) bt Spic Recreation Club 157 in 38.2 overs (S Vishaal 53, D Rajesh Kumar 34 no; R Raguram 5/42).

Royapettah Cricket Club 266/8 in 50 overs (PT Rama Rao 44, G Babu 82, D Jai Shankar 40, K Nazer 34; B Ram Prakash 4/86) bt Parry’s Sports & RC 182 in 45.3 overs (R Prashanth 37; SV Muruganantham 3/51, C Sakthivel 3/58, Huzefa M Patel 3/27).

Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 223/6 in 50 overs (S Lokeshwar 30, R Pradip Kumar 43, Kevin Sukumar 63 no; Jigger Shah 3/41) bt Southern Railway Sports Association 171 in 45.3 overs (Ashikanth JG Davidar 38, M Sabari Prabhu 33; V Rajinikanth 5/41, P Satish 3/50).

Sical Recreation Club 119 in 42 overs (Prabhakaran 46; A Veera Babu 4/34, A Baskar 3/31) lost to Southern Railway Institute 120/0 in 24.3 overs (G Umapathy 62 no, S Gunaseelan 57 no).