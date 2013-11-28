Home Sport

Austrian Player Arrested for Match-fixing Attempt

State prosecutors in Salzburg say an Austrian football player who claimed to have been blackmailed by former international Sanel Kuljic has been arrested for alleged attempts to fix first division matches.

Published: 28th November 2013

By AP

Prosecutors' spokesman Marcus Neher says Dominique Taboga was arrested Wednesday, two weeks after admitting he tried to persuade four teammates at Groedig to manipulate games last season.

Groedig and Taboga parted ways by mutual consent after the defender's confession, which came a day after Taboga told state prosecutors that Kuljic had talked him into fixing matches to settle a personal debt.

A retired striker who played 20 matches for Austria from 2005-07, Kuljic was arrested on Nov. 12 while waiting for Taboga, expecting the player to hand over 3,000 euros ($4,020). Taboga had warned the police the evening before.

