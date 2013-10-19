RG Vignesh’s 92 was the feature of Vigneshwara Cricket Club’s 49-run win over Harnath CC in a Fifth Division ‘B’ Zone league match of TNCA.

BRIEF SCORES: V Division ‘B’: Vigneshwara Cricket Club 238 in 47.1 overs (B Arun Kannan 83, RG Vignesh 92; Dhruva V Rao 3/45, LVL Prasad 4/36) bt Harnath Cricket Club 189 in 46.5 overs (V Eshwran 63; V Prabhakaran 3/50, MS Sri Ramnath Kumar 3/31).

Friend’s XI 232 in 45.3 overs (N Murugesan 39, T Sankar Thilak 38, S Murali Kannan 38; V Bobji 4/59) bt Unicorn Cricket Club 169 in 44.4 overs (T Anand 41, K Aravinth 37; V Santhana Sekar 4/46, S Murali Kannan 3/44).

Universal Recreation Club 149 in 48.4 overs (J Mahadevan 35, G Hari Eshwar 32; M Dinesh Kumar 4/40, S Ashwath Narayanan 4/50) bt Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club 82 in 27 overs (J Pavan 3/5, I Barath Chezhian 3/19).

Vijay’s Recreation Club 230 in 49.3 overs (S Suraj Anton 37, N Senthil 32, AR Sivamurugan 38, R Chella Pandi 38; P Babu 5/44) lost to Gopalapuram Cricket Club 231/6 in 49.4 overs (M Ganesh Raja 55, S Rizwan 58, C Sam Arun Prabhakar 68 no; S Kalaimani 3/36).

Triplicane Recreation Club 240 in 48.4 overs (S Yugesh 64, K Gokulakannan 50; Janarthanam 4/52) bt ICI Sports and Recreation Club 222 in 49.2 overs (M. Sagar 39, G Dinesh 44; V Girish 3/51).

Shahrukh Shines

M Shahrukh Khan’s 70 paved the way for Gurunanak College to beat Vivekananda College by seven runs in the final of the Madras University Inter-Zone cricket tournament.

BRIEF SCORE: Gurunanak 195 in 43.5 overs (M Sharukh Khan 70, Aditya Ganesh 39, Jenif Bai 33; Akash Ram 5/44, B Karthik 4/34) bt Vivekananda College 188/7 in 45 overs (Akhil Srinath 63).

Mohan Scalps Six

S Mohan Prasath’s 6 for 32 enabled Coimbatore DCA to beat Thiruvallur DCA by five wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA U-16 Inter-District tournament.

BRIEF SCORES: Thiruvallur DCA 130 in 59.1 overs & 87 in 33.3 overs (S Mohan Prasath 6/32) lost to Coimbatore DCA 178 in 66.5 overs (N Mohammed Ashik 31, K Kabin Sanjay 31; T Prapanch Maharajan 4/42, N Harissh 3/42) & 43/5 in 18 overs.