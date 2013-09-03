Germany forward Lukas Podolski's hamstring injury is worse than initially feared, likely ruling the Arsenal striker out of action until December.

National team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt examined Podolski in Munich and found the 28-year-old had a hamstring tear in his left leg.

Podolski tells German daily Bild, "unfortunately I'll be out a long while, around three months."

Podolski will miss World Cup qualifiers for the rest of the year.

He was stretchered off in the 50th minute of Arsenal's Champions League playoff victory over Fenerbahce last week, when it was thought he'd be out for up to 10 weeks.