JT Yugesh Kumar of Turtles with 36 points and AV Jayaveena also of Turtles with 35 points won the men’s and women’s individual titles, respectively, at the 67th Senior State Aquatic Championship.

Turtles, with 455 points, won the overall team championship – winning the men’s (216 points) and women’s crown (239 pts).

In the women’s 1500m freestyle Shruthi Mahaligam of Turtles created a record with a timing of 18:38.32. PM Abishiktha of ORCA (18:50.13) also bettered the mark and came second, while R Sureka of Turtles (22:43.74) came third.

RESULTS: Men: 1500m freestyle: 1. JT Yugesh Kumar (Turtles) 17:22.42; 2. K Abbasuddin (Turtles) 17:38.20; 3. S Aswathaaman (Turtles) 19:06.89. 50m backstroke: 1. N Arvind (TSPA) 0:29.35; 2. S Shreyas (Turtles) 0:29.54; 3. K Abbasuddin (Turtles) 0:30.06. 50m breaststroke: 1. T Emil Robin Singh (TDSA Tirunelveli) 0:32.37; 2. S Nithya Anand (SDAT Trichy) 0:33.61; 3. S Danush (TSPA) 0:33.93. 4x100m medley relay: 1. TSPA 4:10.75 (NMR); 2. Turtles 4:24.21; 3. Chennai Corpn 4:36.65. 200m individual medley: 1. T Sethu Manickavel (TDSA Tirunelveli) 2:19.34; 2. C Ruban Kumar (Turtles) 2:25.10; 3. KD Panbarasan (SDAT Dolphin) 2:34.17. 50m freestyle: 1. Jaywant Vijayakumar (Turtles) 0:24.64; 2. P Larsen (TSPA) 0:25.56; 3. S Shreyas (Turtles) 0:25.61.

Women: 1500m freestyle: 1. Shruthi Mahalingam (Turtles) 18:38.32 (NMR); 2. PM Abishiktha (ORCA)18:50.13 (BMR); 3. R Sureka (Turtles) 22:43.74. 50m backstroke: 1. VKR Meenakshi (Turtles) 0:31.92 (NMR); 2. Nivya Raja (ORCA) 0:32.87; 3. S Angel Rose (SDAT Madurai) 0:34.56. 50m breaststroke: 1. AV Jayaveena (Turtles) 0:35.47; 2. Mugdha Mallareddy (ORCA) 0:36.67; 3. M Raghavi (Turtles) 0:37.48. 4x100m medley relay: 1. Turtles 4:51.37; 2. ORCA 5:15.95; 3. TSPA 5:54.18. 200m individual medley: 1. AV Jayaveena (Turtles) 2:26.71 (NMR); 2. VKR Meenakshi (Turtles) 2:29.93; 3. M Raghavi (Turtles) 2:41.48. 50m freestyle: 1. Mugdha Mallareddy (ORCA) 0:28.76; 2. CS Nivvethitaa (TSPA) 0:30.97; 3. Vatchala Ashokan (SDAT Shakthi) 0:31.91.

Santosh Shines

GV Vinod’s 35 and A Santosh Kumar’s three for four helped Rathesh Mano CC beat Nakulan Logistics by 94 runs in the Triumph Sports Network T20 tournament. Rathesh Mano CC, Dolphin CA, Alumni XI A and Alumni XI B have entered the semifinals.

BRIEF SCORES: Rathesh Mano CC 144 in 17.5 overs (GV Vinod 35; BS Aravind 3/54, K Gladwin Kingston 3/7) bt Nakulan Logistics 50 in 18.4 overs (A Santhosh Kumar 3/4). Orions XI 52/7 in 20 overs lost to Alumni XI A 53/3 in 11.2 overs (AR Raghul 3/10). Eleven Riders 93/7 in 20 overs (NS Venkat Narendra 26) lost to Dolphin CA 94/5 in 16.4 overs (C Rajesh 27).

Srinivasan Excels

Srinivasan’s 37 helped St John’s Public School, Medavakkam, beat Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Anna Nagar, by 21 runs in the quarterfinals of the SJPS invitation U-14 cricket tournament.

BRIEF SCORES: St John’s Public School, Medavakkam 121/2 in 20 overs (Srinivasan 37) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Anna Nagar 100/5 in 20 overs (Charan 27; Ajith 3/18). SBOA Junior College, Anna Nagar 88/7 in 20 overs (Harish 39; Vignesh 3/7, Srirangan 3/17) bt St John’s International Residential School 61 in 16 overs. SDAT Govt Hr Sec School 61 in 15.3 overs (Jokins 3/12) lost to Nellai Nadar Matric Hr Sec School 62/3 in 14 overs (Jokins 27 no).