The Czech Republic leads 2-0 in the Davis Cup semifinal against Argentina.



Radek Stepanek defeated Argentine Juan Monaco in the first singles game and Tomas Berdych beat Leonard Mayer in the second rubber, reports Xinhua.



The scores of the two games are: Radek Stepanek bt Juan Monaco 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-2; Tomas Berdych bt Leonard Mayer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.