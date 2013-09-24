He will seek solace in the arms of those who have supported him, endeavour to rebuild fractured relationships and channel his talent in such a constructive manner to ensure Liverpool win a trophy, finish in the top four and he feels suitably reassured by progress to sign a new contract.

And if you swallow all this, you probably have a sophisticated view of the world similar to that of Breaking Bad’s Walt Jr.

This will be no Prodigal Son routine by the Uruguayan.

For Liverpool and Suárez, the duration of their collaboration is purely about business; like a semi-divorced couple living under the same roof.

A temporary, mutually beneficial contract through which the club continue to benefit from the skills of one of the world’s greatest players, and Suárez’s addiction to playing football to the best of his ability – and enduring wish to convince a Champions League club to make an acceptable bid for him – can be satisfied.

Suárez’s attitude towards the Merseyside club over the summer revealed he sees the end of his domestic ban as being only halfway to releasing him from his illusory shackles.

It stands to reason he still wants out at the first hint of owners Fenway Sports Group softening their ‘no sale’ stance, something that certainly won’t happen until next summer.

The last briefing on his behalf just a week ago suggested without the slightest hint of irony the American owners proved they cannot be trusted because they had the audacity not to sell Suárez to Arsenal, even though they had no legal, sporting or financial obligation to do so. It can only be a matter of time before FSG are blamed for Suárez’s agent’s inability to be able to read, or certainly understand, the small print of the contracts he negotiates.

Suárez's capacity for switching persona from the perpetrator to the persecuted does not possess the deftness of one his trademark nutmegs.

There is has been little in the way of contrition for any on field indiscretions.

Let's not forget his brief period of soul-searching after being banned for 10 games for biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic ended with the conclusion it was the English media who should be held accountable for ‘not appreciating his attitude and not judging his talent’. You can’t blame him for trying. There will be those who agree with him.

His manager Brendan Rodgers, usually such a confident speaker, sounded like a man fearing the cracking of an eggshell every time he responded to a Suárez question in the build-up to his comeback.

Deep down, he has no idea what Suárez is going to do next. There can only be hope rather than expectation the Uruguayan will be the source of serenity for the next eight months rather than a prolonged migraine.

In the aftermath of the Ivanovic bite, an incident which has since been usurped by the saga of Suárez’s failed attempts to leave, Rodgers spoke about his willingness to rehabilitate Suárez; to get inside his head and ensure all future assessments are monopolised by football.

Liverpool employ the renowned sporting psychologist Dr Steve Peters, ideally positioned to offer assistance. Each time the club is asked if Suárez has met Peters since the Ivanovic incident, there is an understandable reply about such matters being ‘private’. The reality since the end of last season is there is no suggestion Suárez believes he needs help, let alone spent the duration of his suspension seeking it. The only meetings he sought during the summer were with lawyers.

So he returns to the No. 7 jersey with no tangible evidence he is any different to the one who was forced to keep it locked up for the last five months; giving the impression there were no classes to attend, let alone lessons to learn.

And yet for all this, there will not be a single Liverpool supporter, player or employee who is not thrilled to have him back against Manchester United.

He has let them down, frazzled their emotions with his flirtations with Real Madrid, Arsenal and even Chelsea, and said nothing since the transfer window closed about how he is prepared to put the immediate past to one side and keep Liverpool moving forward.

That is exactly what Suárez will do, however, because as a footballer it is what he has done since the day he made his Liverpool debut. He is mesmerising to watch. Liverpool fixtures are elevated by his genius. This is why the club cared so much about keeping him and why it seems there is no line he cannot cross without mitigation being offered, unpalatable though it may be for those with no emotional connection to him or the Merseyside club.

If Liverpool were to win that trophy, finish in the top four and convince Suárez to stay, we would be talking about the Uruguayan as possessing all the potential of the greatest player in the club’s history.

If the road to redemption is paved with good intentions, Suárez can begin the latest of what’s becoming a recurring journey with a matchwinning performance at Old Trafford.