Chelsea will consider letting Fernando Torres leave on loan if they cannot find a buyer for the misfit striker.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Torres, but neither would be prepared to match his pounds 175,000-a-week wages and pay a pounds 20?million transfer fee.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he will ship out the club's flops to fund moves and free up space for the players he wants to sign in the summer.

Torres is among the group of players for whom Chelsea will listen to offers and if no interested clubs can afford a permanent deal, then the Spaniard could be loaned out.

Chelsea want to sign Diego Costa from Atletico and will allow Torres to move back to his former club as part of the transfer. But the Spaniards would prefer an initial loan deal for the 30-year-old, so they can bank the majority of Costa's pounds 32?million release clause.

Torres would also be allowed to join Inter for a season if the Italians paid his wages or a loan fee. Having signed for a British-record pounds 50?million from Liverpool in 2011, Torres will have only two years remaining on his Chelsea contract in the summer.

Under Mourinho, he has scored just four goals in 23 Premier League appearances. His record in the Champions League is much better, scoring four times in six games.

Samuel Eto'o is another striker likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, but Mourinho is hoping the 33-year-old will have recovered from a hamstring injury in time to replace Torres against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League tomorrow night (Wednesday).

David Luiz was substituted at half-time in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to relegation strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday and the Brazilian could be used to help Mourinho raise about pounds 30?million.

Mourinho has midfielder Ramires available for the PSG clash, which leaves Luiz and Frank Lampard sweating on their places.

With Nemanja Matic ineligible, Mourinho may prefer Ramires and Lampard as a central midfield pair, as he did against Galatasaray at Stamford Bridge. That would provide another clear indication that Luiz, 26, who is admired by Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will be allowed to leave this summer.

Like Torres, Luiz joined Chelsea in January 2011 but has not been able to hold down a regular place in either defence or midfield since Mourinho returned to the club.