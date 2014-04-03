Liverpool Face Testing Return

Liverpool face the daunting prospect of a Champions League group -including Bayern Munich and Juventus next season, even if Brendan Rodgers's team end the club's 24?year wait for the league title.

The five-times European cham-pions are languishing in 32nd position in Uefa's coefficient table because of the Merseyside club's failure to qualify for the Champions League since the 2009-10 season.

Manchester City, who have been forced to navigate so-called groups of death in their three seasons in the competition, will be elevated from pot three to pot two next season as a result of their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League this year and Manchester United's likely absence from the tournament next year.

However, even if Liverpool secure Champions League qualification by winning the Premier League this year their Uefa ranking will dictate their -seeding position next season and the best they can hope for is a place in pot three.

Uefa's club coefficient rankings are based on a team's results over the five previous seasons of the Champions League and Europa League - with seedings generated based on a club's position in the table. Therefore, the nightmare prospect for Liverpool would be to be paired with Bayern and Juventus or Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain in the group stage next season.

Alternatively, Liverpool could be fortunate and land Benfica or Porto from pot one, with the likes of FC??Basle or Zenit St Petersburg from pot two.

Uefa's coefficient table is updated after every round of the Champions League and Europa League, but Liver-pool's position is unlikely to alter before the end of the campaign.

Chelsea and Arsenal have earned enough points to retain their pot one status, although Arsene Wenger's team could miss out on the Cham-pions League altogether if Everton overhaul them by May 11.

City are sitting in the final berth in pot two and could yet drop back into pot three if United win the Cham-pions League in Lisbon on May 24 to secure their place in the competition for next season.

City's rise to pot two has also been helped by the domestic struggles

of Valencia, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lyon. All four clubs are ranked higher than City, but none is likely to qualify for next season's Champions League tournament.