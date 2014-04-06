Home Sport

Cardiff Left Looking for 'miracle' as Palace Impress Again

Published: 06th April 2014 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2014 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cardiff City need the proverbial sporting miracle to retain their Premier League status.

Not so Crystal Palace, whose destiny is now firmly in their own hands thanks to two goals from Jason Puncheon and another from former Cardiff midfielder Joe Ledley.

Pulis, born a dozen miles down the road in Newport and still sporting a South Wales twang, grew up on the terraces of Ninian Park.

Unfortunately, as he pointed out after yesterday's (Saturday) consummate victory, football provides no room for sentiment. Although he still admits to having a soft spot for his boyhood club, his only concern is keeping Palace in the top flight for another season. On the evidence of this highly competent performance, he will achieve that.

Sadly, Cardiff's shallow, gutless performance means last season's Championship winners are destined for the drop. Even Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to believe that relegation is the inevitable consequence of the club's miserable first season in the top flight for more than 50 years.

"We still have something to fight for, but we might need to produce a miracle," Solskjaer said.

Pulis preferred to speak in glowing terms of his own side's hugely impressive display.

"We played really well against Chelsea last Saturday and we didn't want to come here after the Lord Mayor's Show. It is very rewarding for everyone concerned," he said.

In typical Pulis fashion, Palace made sure that Cardiff's early flourish would be met by similar guts and gusto.

They created a feeling of frustration among the home fans with their delaying tactics and made sure that when the ball came their way, they kept it.

In contrast, Cardiff were hurried and lacking in accuracy throughout. Matts Moller Daehli apart, they were wholly predictable.

The courage that Solskjaer had demanded in recent weeks was conspicuous by its absence, as was the honest endeavour that earned them what should have been a priceless point at West Bromwich Albion a week earlier.

Quite why the manager had been so concerned about the supposed unsettling midweek reports of Wilfried Zaha returning to Crystal Palace next season is anyone's guess. The Manchester United loanee was a virtual spectator for much of the game with Solskjaer time and again encouraging him to get involved. When he was finally replaced, in the second half, he was booed.

Cardiff's only real opportunity before half-time saw Fraizer Campbell force Julian Speroni into a smart save. However, once Puncheon arrived to converted Joe Ledley's slide-rule pass there was a general feeling of inevitability about the day.

Ledley reacted quickly to convert a second for Palace, 19 minutes from time, after David Marshall somehow kept out a smart header from Marouane Chamakh. Three minutes from the end, and with many of the home fans having already departed, Puncheon rubbed salt into the wound when he beat Marshall with a terrific strike from 20 yards.

Solskjaer added: "This was very disappointing because we built it up as big game and I am disappointed for the fans that we ended up with a result and performance like this. If you produce a miracle you are capable of getting out of it. It has been a tough season for everyone involved in the club and it has taken its toll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp