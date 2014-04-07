Mourinho's Ex-lieutenant is Chelsea Fear

Almost immediately after Paris Saint Germain's 3-1 victory last week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with some players still high-fiving their way through the tunnel at the Parc des Princes, Thiago Motta was applying the brakes. Chelsea, he told Italian television, remained favourites in the tie, in spite of PSG's late, third goal. A mind game? Motta has accumulated enough battle scars to lecture younger team-mates on taking too much for granted. Motta pointed to the strength of Chelsea at home, their players' accumulated experience in European knockout ties, and did so with the authority of a long-term witness. He has been coming to Stamford Bridge for almost a decade.

He can recall, first-hand, as a young Barcelona midfielder, the heat generated by the toxic rivalry between Jose Mourinho's first-phase Chelsea and Catalonia's finest.

In a later incarnation, Motta was a Mourinho lieutenant in the Inter Milan side who eliminated Chelsea in the last-16 stage. This will be Motta's third visit to the Bridge with a third club. Both times his employers went on to win the European Cup.

Motta, however, played in neither final, injured when Barcelona won the trophy in 2006, suspended when Inter triumphed, setbacks typical of a career as full of bad breaks as distinguished medals. His Chelsea archive almost sums it up: half a dozen contests against them, no defeats, but yellow cards in all but one of those games, and that was the one where he scored an own-goal.

Little wonder that Motta, 31, guards against assuming the hard part has been done in this tie. Something harder has a habit of coming up and ambushing him. Once upon time it was a loss of confidence so severe that he came close to a breakdown. Motta was 24 at the time when, one March morning, he failed to show at practice at Barcelona, the club to which he had been attached for seven years. The coach, Frank Rijkaard, asked if Motta had called in. Nothing. No answer from his phones. No clues from his closest friends in the squad, such as Ronaldinho. Motta had gone AWOL.

When the club eventually located him, he presented his apologies and an explanation he later repeated in an unusually candid, searing press conference.

"When you're not getting into the team, and you really want to show your best, you can start feeling powerless and then maybe that you're just not worth anything," he said to an auditorium full of reporters with prepared questions about lifestyle choices, but now rewriting the career of Motta as a sobering counter-narrative to popular celebrations of Barcelona's brilliant youth system. The boy who had been scouted in Brazil at 16, had thrived at the La Masia academy alongside Andres Iniesta, only with a better left foot and power in the tackle, had buckled under the pressures.

Motta's career would dip further before its renaissance. After doing his bunk, he never started another match for Barcelona, who let him go to Atletico Madrid. There his contributions over a season would be limited by what had become a familiar pattern of knee and muscle problems. Options were running out. He went on a trial at Portsmouth. Concerns about his fitness stymied any deal. He was 25.

The remaking of Motta since that nadir owes a debt to Mourinho, but mostly to Italy, the country his grandfather came from, and for whom he now has an established international career.

The young Motta actually played three times for Brazil's senior team, although in an event, the Gold Cup, later deemed by Fifa a series of friendlies. The young Motta, native of South America and graduate of tiki-taka's most famous nursery, was an attacking midfielder.

By contrast, the mature Motta, who joined PSG in January 2012, anchors just in front of the back four, and does so, according to Mourinho, "fantastically" as sentry in his club side to the flightier Marco Verratti and the more adventurous Blaise Matuidi.

When England meet Italy in Manaus in the World Cup finals in June, Motta, fitness permitting, will take a similar role next to Andrea Pirlo. Cesare Prandelli, the coach who gave Motta his Azzurri debut three years ago - having pushed his federation to argue with Fifa over his eligibility - lauds Motta's combination "of the technique he picked up in his early days in Brazil and the European mentality he got from Spain and Italy".

Prandelli saw it working at Genoa, where Motta secured the gig Portsmouth would not give him, in 2008. The following summer, Mourinho authorised Inter's euros 10 million (pounds 8.25 million) offer for Motta and a four-year contract, a statement of faith in his physical robustness after the fragile Barcelona years and in his attitude. He and Mourinho promptly won a Treble together.

The comeback has not been entirely dreamy, however. Motta famously missed Inter's Champions League final, because of a red card in the semi-final at his old club, Barcelona, after Sergio Busquets appeared to exaggerate the impact of Motta's hand on his face in a duel for the ball.

His rage at Busquets was scarcely containable. Nor, two years later, was his distress when, three minutes after coming on as a substitute for Italy in the Euro 2012 final, up against a Spain stocked with La Masia's star graduates, he tore a hamstring. He would be entitled to feel that, on the very biggest stages, he has used up his quota of bad luck.