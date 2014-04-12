Seven of Pellegrini's players would make my combined Liverpool-City side but the Merseysiders have Rodgers

It will not have title decider written on the match ticket when Liverpool play Manchester City, but for the victor the spoils could not be much richer.

Having tipped Chelsea to win the Premier League earlier in the season, I now believe the winner of tomorrow's meeting will be crowned champions. I certainly hope so.

The brand of football favoured by Liverpool and Manchester City has illuminated this season's competition, the desire of their managers to be bold in their efforts to win games worthy of the applause I have no doubt will greet both teams, whatever the outcome. This is a showdown between the two most entertaining sides in the country and - should this prove a decisive fixture - the winners will deserve the title.

It is the attacking strengths and defensive flaws of both teams that make it such an enticing meeting. We will get an indication of how the game will go when the teamsheets arrive. The battle could be won and lost depending on who takes control of that area 'between the lines' of defence and midfield.

For me, Manuel Pellegrini has to play three central midfielders to protect his defence and enable Yaya Toure to operate in the area he is most effective.

Earlier this season my friend Dietmar Hamann offered what was considered by many to be a contentious analysis of Toure's game, arguing that while he was awesome rampaging forward he could be a liability defensively because of the space he often left behind. You can pick holes in any player, and the qualities of Toure far outweigh any flaws in his game, but Didi had a point. Toure would be one of my first picks in a team of the season, and against 90 per cent of opposition you would not think twice about playing him in a 4-4-2, but he can unbalance his side when facing the top opponents.

Against a team who counter-attack as effectively as Liverpool, Toure cannot afford such lack of discipline, so the inclusion of Fernandinho and Javi Garcia would seem logical.

Toure can play behind Sergio Aguero and inflict damage from there. If Pellegrini starts with a 4-4-2 at Anfield, he risks a similar outcome to when City played Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Against Bayern at the Etihad it was more like having one and a half central midfielders than two.

If Brendan Rodgers could choose the line-up he would most prefer from City, I am sure it would have two out-and-out strikers, but Liverpool have a similar quandary. Rodgers has often favoured a system accommodating both Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling, leaving Steven Gerrard to cover the area in front of the back four, but he must be contemplating whether the additional protection of Joe Allen or Lucas will be required to deal with David Silva and Samir Nasri, both of whom like to move inside.

Such is the attacking talent on parade, the only safe prediction is that it will not end 0-0.

As my best XI from both clubs shows, City have better players across all departments (I have seven City players to Liverpool's four in my line-up) which indicates the one area where I feel the home side have an advantage is in the dugout.

Rodgers has proven himself the coach of the year for the manner in which he has inspired his players to perform to their maximum level for so much of this extraordinary season. When I predicted how the title race would go in August I did not contemplate Liverpool winning it but can well remember the criticism for suggesting they would finish as high as fourth.

When I dared offer the opinion they would be above Arsenal, the accusation 'are you drunk?' was among the more polite responses. This demonstrates how gloriously unexpected this title challenge is.

This will seem little consolation to the Liverpool supporters if they do not win the title now, but longer term what is so encouraging is that I do not see this as a one-season wonder. For the first time that I can recall, Liverpool genuinely look as if they are back where they belong, capable of mounting annual rather than occasional title challenges. That is down to a manager who has shown himself to be the real deal.

There is another factor we cannot overlook tomorrow - Anfield will be a cauldron. I have played in some fantastic atmospheres in that stadium and the supporters will have an influence.

It is not a cliche when you talk about the 12th man of the crowd. Trust me, it really does make a difference and City will have plenty to overcome dealing with the pressure they will come under off the pitch as much as on it.

When you play in front of a quiet crowd, where you sense spectators are ready to turn if you have not scored early or are playing poorly, it affects players. When you come out and feel the emotion of 45,000 pushing you on, you can feel invincible.

Anfield is one of the most compact of arenas, almost giving you the impression you are playing on a smaller pitch. It is an illusion, the perimeters of the surface not especially different to other Premier League grounds, but whenever I played there it always felt there was less space for the opponents to work with and it can often take visitors time to settle into the surroundings. As we have seen in the way Liverpool start games this season, often by the time you have got your bearings it is too late.

My only lament from a personal point of view is the timing of the game.

When the players kick off, there is a possibility that I will be still carrying my aching limbs towards The Mall at the end of the London Marathon. I could not wish for more motivation to complete the course by my target time.

I start at 10am and hope to take 3?hr 45?min to complete the race. By my reckoning, I might only miss the first 15 minutes of the game at Anfield. The thought of getting back to the hotel room to see the action will be driving me on through the streets of London. For the victorious side, the glorious finale of their own marathon will be ever closer.

My composite XI

Joe Hart

Recovered from a dip and re-established as a solid keeper. Just pips Simon Mignolet.

Pablo Zabaleta

He and Seamus Coleman are the best right-backs in the league. Strong defensively and creative.

Vincent Kompany

There is no better centre-back in the Premier League. His inclusion is one of the easiest decisions.

Martin Skrtel

A solid season and deserves credit for recovery after a difficult first year under Brendan Rodgers.

Aleksander Kolarov

Left-back is tough. Luis Enrique has been injured, so Kolarov's set-piece expertise earns him nod.

Steven Gerrard

But for Luis Suarez, Stevie would be a Player of the Year candidate. A brilliant season in a new role.

Yaya Toure

A best XI for the Premier League would have Toure and Gerrard in here. He can destroy opponents.

David Silva

Can tuck inside. Mesmerising on the ball and a joy to watch. One of my favourite current players.

Raheem Sterling

He has been dynamite. Has gone from being promising youngster to a consistent attacking threat.

Luis Suarez

Give him Footballer of the Year now. We can talk about him in same breath as Messi and Ronaldo.

Sergio Aguero

Toss of the coin sees him pip Sturridge because he is world-class. But Sturridge is getting there.

Manager Brendan Rodgers

Has done a fabulous job, tweaking his line-up to ensure all his players are performing at their peak.