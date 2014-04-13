Home Sport

Dortmund Stun Bayern 3-0

Published: 13th April 2014 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2014 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dortmund_AP
By IANS

Borussia Dortmund brought Bayern Munich down to earth with a 3-0 win while Hamburg and Stuttgart conceded late goals in their relegation battles in the 30th round of Bundesliga.

Dortmund inflicted upon newly-crowned champions Bayern Munich their second straight loss in the league Saturday. Despite the result, Bayern have a 17-point advantage atop the standings as Dortmund cemented their second place and a Champions League berth for next season, reports Xinhua.

Bayern started with a higher percentage of possession but lacked in vigour to overcome Dortmund's well-positioned defence. In contrast, Dortmund needed only a few chances to break the deadlock through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who found the back of the net after a Marco Reus' build-up (20th minute).

Bayern nearly restored parity but Roman Weidenfeller saved Mario Mandzukic's volley from close range.

After the restart, Dortmund shocked the Bavarians as Marco Reus scored to make it 2-0 (49th). The visitors were not done with the scoring as Jonas Hoffmann made it 3-0 seven minutes later.

Things changed from bad to worse for the German champions as Rafinha was sent off with a red card for a violent conduct to Mkhitaryan.

Elsewhere, Hannover eased their relegation worries with a last gasp 2-1 victory over Hamburg with Didier Ya Konan scoring the winner at home. With the result Hamburg remain in relegation play-off berth while Hannover worked out a five-point advantage to the drop zone.

Relegation-threatened Stuttgart squandered a 1-0 lead to share the spoils with Monchengladbach's Juan Arango securing a late 1-1 draw.

At the other bottom clash, Freiburg reaped a 2-0 triumph over last positioned Braunschweig. The victory ensures three decisive points for Freiburg's survival in the top flight and puts an end to Braunschweig's two-game winning streak.

Braunschweig's Damir Vrancic helped Christian Streich's side to open the scoring with an own goal in the eighth minute before Julian Schuster made it two after the break. With the three points, Freiburg stay five points clear of relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg jumped to fourth position, a Champions League play-off spot, as they came from behind to crush next to last Nuremberg 4-1.

Mainz boosted their Europa League hopes when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bremen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp