Hull Fightback Puts Paid to Clough Dream

Hull City 5 Sheffield United 3

This was an FA Cup semi-final which delivered the expected outcome in the most unexpected fashion as Hull City were embarrassed by Sheffield United in the first half before regaining control and crushing them in the second.

Few anticipated such drama because nobody foresaw a League One side being able to outplay a Premier League one with ease, in such a high profile game, when there was such an attractive prize on offer.

In the end, Hull did enough to book their place in the FA Cup final for the first time, but they were not just made to look arrogant and complacent by a vibrant Sheffield United performance, they were made to fear the worst.

Trailing by two goals to one at the break, Hull were transformed by some harsh words from their manager, Steve Bruce, and captain Curtis Davies, a double substitution and an alteration in tactics.

Yet, even after they had been outclassed, conceding three goals in the space of 18 second-half minutes, Sheffield United managed to muster a late charge that almost took the tie into extra time.

In the end, there was a gulf in class that was simply impossible for Nigel Clough's brave side to bridge, but they certainly gave Hull a horrible fright in this Yorkshire derby.

It was a marvellous example of English football's strengths, a vivid reminder that what we lack in technical ability in this country we can sometimes make up for in application, determination and the romance of the FA Cup.

Hull will not be the favourites the next time they travel to Wembley to take on Arsenal in the final, but this was a notable triumph for Bruce. A hugely underrated manager, his success at Hull has been nothing short of sensational.

Hull have never played in a FA Cup final before, Bruce has taken them to one in his second season as their manager, less than 12 months after they were promoted to the Premier League.

Clough was also rightly proud of his players and Sheffield United should take pride in his achievements. The Blades looked like they were heading for relegation to League Two when he took over last October. Six months later that they have climbed to the fringes of the play-offs and almost sneaked into an FA Cup final.

The tinge of regret felt after the game will quickly be replaced by a sense of satisfaction. Few will bet against Clough leading them to promotion next year.

His side were magnificent in the first period, taking the lead with their first clear chance when Jose Baxter nipped in front of James Chester to turn in a cross from John Brayford.

It was poor defending from the centre-back, but alert centre-forward's play from a player who has been pushed forward from midfield to fill that role by Clough.

Baxter, a former Everton trainee, kissed the black armband he wore to commemorate the 96 people who died in the FA Cup semi-final tragedy at Hillsborough 25 years ago.

It was precisely what Clough would have dreamt of. A lead to defend and Blades fans roaring their side on while Hull's sat in muted disbelief at the other end.

Hull were poor and rarely got out of their half, but they equalised with their first moment of quality when Jake Livermore split the defence with a cross smashed in by Yannick Sagbo.

That should have knocked the stuffing out of Sheffield's players, but Hull were level for just two minutes. Ahmed Elmohamady lost the ball inside his own half trying an ambitious flick, Jamie Murphy did brilliantly down the left before sending in a low cross for Stefan Scougall to thump past Steve Harper.

Bruce was furious on the touchline and captain Davies laid into his team-mates in the dressing room. Two were withdrawn, Maynor Figueroa replaced by forward Sone Aluko and Matty Fryatt brought on for the anonymous George Boyd.

Within three minutes, Fryatt hauled Hull level again, a simple finish from six yards after Sheffield's limitations were exposed by their failure to clear a corner.

Hull took the lead for the first time thanks to some Tom Huddlestone artistry. The midfielder had been poor by his standards until the moment he played a one-two with David Meyler, danced round one tackle, held off another and then swept the ball beyond Mark Howard.

Ryan Flynn had a half chance for Clough's side after that, but Liam Rosenior got back to make an excellent tackle and Hull quickly regained their composure and control of the contest.

The Tigers finished off the comeback when Livermore crossed for another substitute, the former Sheffield United player Stephen Quinn, to head in a fourth.

The Blades still did not know they were beaten, Murphy crashing in a third goal in the last minute. That set up a tense three minutes of injury time, but Hull scored a fifth on the break through Meyler.