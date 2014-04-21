Moyes' Final Humiliation

Everton 2 Man Utd 0

It was only a year ago that David Moyes, while still Everton manager, said he feared harsh economics meant the balance shift from Merseyside to Manchester was irreversible.

That he has played his part in proving that prophecy utterly wrong, the prosperity of Manchester United and Manchester City now threatened by the football visionaries down the road, is further evidence of why his first season at Old Trafford is ending in damnation.

The devil was in the detail of a comprehensive 2-0 win for his old club, Leighton Baines's penalty and Kevin Mirallas scarcely doing justice to the ease of the win.

It is the contrast between the Everton of Moyes and Roberto Martinez that is as perturbing as the one between United of now and a year ago.

There is a variety, speed of movement, flexibility of thought and endearing sense of adventure at Goodison Park that was absent prior to Martinez's arrival. You could say Everton possess all those attributes United had before Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Moyes's record against the perceived 'big four' was, at best, erratic - a trend he has carried into his first season at Old Trafford. The deposed champions were dire: ponderous in possession, with no obvious pattern of play and rarely a threat. This victory meant Everton had achieved their first league double over United for 44 years and virtually guaranteed they will finish above them for the first time since 1990.

Martinez relishes such milestones, although post-match he charitably said Moyes deserved credit for his role in making his transition so smooth. He was not being ironic.

"When I arrived at Everton I said I was fortunate that everything was in place. Previously I went into clubs where it looked like a bomb had just exploded," said Martinez. "I wanted to change many things, but also keep the good things that were here. The biggest thing we have given is a massive role to the younger players, but David Moyes's job was the platform.

"It's a big thing because we knew we had never done the double over United since 1970. It tells you there is something special about this group of players so I am very proud of the team to beat Manchester United over two games."

That Moyes neither saw, nor acknowledged, the gulf between the teams must have disturbed the United fans as much as the performance itself. His only consolation was fear of a vitriolic welcome from those who once idolised him was misplaced.

The Gwladys Street had far too much fun celebrating their own team's performance to concern themselves with barracking Moyes. There was some mild pantomime booing before kick-off, but the Everton fans were more content to take the mick as the game progressed.

After a circumspect start, the hosts took control through a 28th-minute penalty when Romelu Lukaku's goal-bound effort struck Phil Jones. Baines, as reliable as they come from the spot, made no mistake.

There was an inevitability about the first goalscorer. It was Moyes's open interest in taking Baines to Old Trafford - public knowledge while the ex-manager was still on the Goodison payroll - that soured his relationship with his former club.

Mirallas doubled the lead after 43 minutes, sent clear by Seamus Coleman and striking across David De Gea as United's defence waited for an offside flag. Mirallas was onside.

Although United finally managed their first shot after 48 minutes, Shinji Kagawa volleying at Tim Howard from 25 yards, any promise of improvement was brief. Wayne Rooney's close range effort four minutes from the end was their only other shot of note.

Everton's swift recovery after defeat by Crystal Palace retains their Champions League aspirations while United's decline is harrowing.

"Moyesy, give us a wave," the Evertonians sang, mockingly. "You're getting sacked in the morning," they added. Given the grimness of this performance, the question will be posed whether his old club has edged him closer to a parting from Manchester United.