GLASGOWE: Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to the men's 4X100m title at the Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park here Saturday.



The Jamaican quartet of Jason Livermore, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Nickel Ashmeade and Bolt clocked a Commonwealth record of 37.58 seconds for the gold.



England took silver and Trinidad & Tobago finished third.



"It means a lot," said Bolt of the win. "Commonwealth gold is the only medal missing from my collection.



"I'm happy to be here and sorry I didn't manage to run the individual events because the energy out here is wonderful," he said.