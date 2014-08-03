Bolt Strikes First Commonwealth Gold
GLASGOWE: Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to the men's 4X100m title at the Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park here Saturday.
The Jamaican quartet of Jason Livermore, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Nickel Ashmeade and Bolt clocked a Commonwealth record of 37.58 seconds for the gold.
England took silver and Trinidad & Tobago finished third.
"It means a lot," said Bolt of the win. "Commonwealth gold is the only medal missing from my collection.
"I'm happy to be here and sorry I didn't manage to run the individual events because the energy out here is wonderful," he said.