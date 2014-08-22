BARCELONA — Neymar could miss Barcelona's league opener this weekend after spraining his left ankle in training.

Barcelona said in a statement Friday that the Brazil star complained of pain in his ankle after a training session on Thursday and was later diagnosed with a "grade 1" sprain. It said "his return to training will depend on how the injury treatment evolves."

Barcelona hosts Elche on Sunday in the opening round of the Spanish league.

The 22-year-old Neymar only recently returned from the fractured vertebra he sustained in the World Cup quarterfinals against Colombia on July 4. He played in a friendly game against Mexican champion Leon on Monday, scoring two goals.