Hart to Sign New Five-year Deal With Man City

The Daily Telegraph By

Joe Hart is expected to end uncertainty over his Manchester City future by signing a new five-year contract at the club ahead of the Champions League decider against Roma on Wednesday.



The England goalkeeper has been in talks with the City hierarchy since the summer over an extension to his deal, which expires in June 2016.

Senior figures at the club believe that a conclusion to negotiations is 'imminent,' with the 27-year-old understood to be ready to agree a deal worth a basic pounds 120,000 a week with lucrative incentives linked to the club's success.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed ahead of today's Premier League clash with Everton that he expects Hart to sign within days.

"I always said it is important for this club to keep Joe with us," Pellegrini said. "He is not only a very good goalkeeper, he is a very important player for the squad also, so maybe in the next days you will have good news."

City face Everton with mixed news on their recent injury problems. Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov both return to the squad following calf injuries, but Stevan Jovetic joins David Silva and Vincent Kompany on the sidelines.

Jovetic is expected to be fit to face Roma on Wednesday, but Pellegrini is less optimistic about the prospects of Kompany and Silva overcoming their respective hamstring and knee problems.

"Vincent is not in the squad list against Everton," Pellegrini said. "Maybe we have a last test with him on Monday or Tuesday to decide. Silva may be with a risk. It is possible [they will travel to Rome]."