Home Sport

Hart to Sign New Five-year Deal With Man City

Joe Hart is expected to end uncertainty over his Manchester City future by signing a new five-year contract at the club ahead of the Champions League decider against Roma.

Published: 06th December 2014 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2014 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Joe Hart_AP

Joe Hart is expected to end uncertainty over his Manchester City future by signing a new five-year contract at the club ahead of the Champions League decider against Roma on Wednesday.

The England goalkeeper has been in talks with the City hierarchy since the summer over an extension to his deal, which expires in June 2016.

Senior figures at the club believe that a conclusion to negotiations is 'imminent,' with the 27-year-old understood to be ready to agree a deal worth a basic pounds 120,000 a week with lucrative incentives linked to the club's success.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini confirmed ahead of today's Premier League clash with Everton that he expects Hart to sign within days.

"I always said it is important for this club to keep Joe with us," Pellegrini said. "He is not only a very good goalkeeper, he is a very important player for the squad also, so maybe in the next days you will have good news."

City face Everton with mixed news on their recent injury problems. Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov both return to the squad following calf injuries, but Stevan Jovetic joins David Silva and Vincent Kompany on the sidelines.

Jovetic is expected to be fit to face Roma on Wednesday, but Pellegrini is less optimistic about the prospects of Kompany and Silva overcoming their respective hamstring and knee problems.
"Vincent is not in the squad list against Everton," Pellegrini said. "Maybe we have a last test with him on Monday or Tuesday to decide. Silva may be with a risk. It is possible [they will travel to Rome]."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp