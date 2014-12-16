MARGAO: Naib Subedar Azad Singh of 2 Signal Training Centre Goa broke the Guinness World Record for travelling the farthest distance balancing a football on the head, here today.

The earlier record had seen set by Abdul Halim of Bangladesh, who travelled 15.2 Km balancing a football on the head at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on October 22, 2011.

With the feat, Azad, as he is popularly known in Goa, has entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

This landmark achievement by the soldier speaks of endless hours of sweat and toil on the roads of Goa.

As the Sun was set to rise in Goa after 6 AM, this son of Goa had already commenced his journey along the Panjim-Miramar-Dona Paula – Goa Medical College route and repeated the circuit twice covering a total distance of 45.64 Km and completing his passionate endeavour at 2.22 PM in total eight hours time.

The "45.64 Km" Word Record was planned to coincide with the 43rd Anniversary of the 'Liberation of Bangladesh' that was witnessed by the entire world on December 16, 1971.

Azad sure has set his eyes on more records and started his tryst with them in July this year.

On July 26 he cycled 103 Km with a water bottle balanced on the head. And now a football on his head and the journey, it seems, has just begun.