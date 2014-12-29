LONDON: Sam Allardyce has pledged that West Ham United will "get at" Arsenal's "suspect" defence when the two sides meet at Upton Park today (Sunday). The West Ham manager is determined to bounce back from a disappointing performance in losing 2-0 away against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Despite Arsenal hoping to include Laurent Koscielny, who had a fitness test yesterday after sustaining a hamstring injury, Allardyce said that they can be vulnerable in defence.

"You've got to get at them though," he said. "Get at them and play the right way against Arsenal to make sure you can try to get at the defence that at times can be suspect. But you've got to be good enough on the ball to get into those areas. If you can do that maybe you can catch them out.

"We have to try and bounce back. I am relying on the home form we have shown over the last seven games [six wins and a draw] to be there in abundance on Sunday. We are turning it [Upton Park] into a real fortress again."

Despite Koscielny's hoped-for return, Arsenal remain short of defensive strength with manager Arsene Wenger having already admitted he hopes to sign a centre-half once the January transfer window opens. Arsenal are expected to sign Ipswich Town's Tyrone Mings, who is primarily a left-back. There is not expected to be a move for West Ham's Winston Reid.

Recently Wenger has drafted in the right-back Mathieu Debuchy into the centre of his defence and the French international has suggested he sees his future in that position even though he is just 5ft 10in. "It would be no problem for me to play there again," Debuchy said after the 2-1 Boxing Day victory against Queens Park Rangers which closed the gap to West Ham.

With his contract running out at the end of this season, and probably no talks over a new deal before then, Allardyce also brushed aside concerns over his future. "It's not a problem with me, never has been," he said. "If and when the owners decide they are ready for me - it's not about me trying to push them one way or another - it's not about me. They'll do what they want to do, I'll be ready to talk to them and we'll see where we go from there."

Allardyce knows that victory over Arsenal will not only widen that gap between the two sides, with West Ham in fifth, a point ahead of Wenger's team, but fuel the belief that they can qualify for European football. "I just want to stay fourth as long as we can and see where we go from there," Allardyce said. "It looks like we have a few players going to the Africa [Cup of] Nations although it doesn't look like Alex [Song] is going. If we carry on with those players away and when they come back we have achieved some good results at the end of January, we'll re-calculate where we think we might finish."

Allardyce will lose top-scorer Diafra Sakho and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate to the Africa Cup, to be held in Equatorial Guinea from Jan 17 to Feb 8, although Song has been omitted by Cameroon after a bust?up during the last World Cup.

The midfielder, 27, on loan from Barcelona with West Ham hoping to sign him permanently at the end of the season, will face his former club having been brought to England by Wenger when he was 17. Song started on the bench, playing the final half-hour, after Allardyce decided to use him and Sakho sparingly against Chelsea.

"I expect him to be man of the match," the West Ham manager said of the game today. "He's been superb - a lot of composure on the ball, a real talent in possession, it obviously gives us lots of forward options."

Wenger said that he was well aware of the threat posed by Song who he sold in 2012 for pounds 15million. "He didn't play today, he is certainly resting for us," Wenger said after the QPR match. "He's a good player. I brought him here at the age of 17 and kept him despite all the opinions who were against him, and he developed into a very good player. You don't need to convince me that he's a good player. I took him at very young age and gave him a chance."

Arsenal will be without Olivier Giroud as the French striker starts a three-match ban having been red-carded for violent conduct against QPR.