It’s not often we see an Indian Davis Cup doubles team without either Leander Paes or Mahesh Bhupathi. A ‘double’ fault it is this time around for neither of the two veterans will be there to shoulder the responsibility. While Paes chose not to play citing personal reasons, rankings didn’t go in favour of Bhupathi and he was eventually dropped.

The hosts would have well been in the driver’s seat with a 2-0 lead had Somdev Devvarman not choked. Though it’s still game on, the pressure has increased considerably on the doubles pair. The onus is on them to not panic as their compatriot did and take us closer to a spot in the second round of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie of the Davis Cup.

In Rohan Bopanna we have a doubles specialist and debutant Saketh Myneni comes as a breath of fresh air, having stunned his senior teammate at the Chennai Open just two weeks ago.

They will be playing for the first time together on Saturday against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Hsin-Han and Hsien-Yin Peng. But Bopanna is unperturbed. “The fact that I played with around eight different partners last year is working in my favour this time. I can adapt to any style quite easily and it’s been the same with Saketh. We have been practicing since Sunday here in Indore and both of us are confident going into the game,” Bopanna said.

The 33-year-old is impressed with his partner’s progress. “He has come a long way, in fact he has even gotten taller than me,” remarked Bopanna. “My job would be to keep him calm and make him play his usual game. He has a good serve and a solid forehand. It all depends on how we perform on the D-day.”

And being the senior-most player this time doesn’t change the equation much for the Banglorean. “In the 11 years that I have played for the country, this is the first time I am the senior-most player. I had practiced with the players last month too, so we are familiar with each other and have a good bonding,” he said.