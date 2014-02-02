Jedinak believes London club will survive with impressive Pulis at the helm, writes Jason Burt

What does playing in the Premier League mean to Mile Jedinak? "Having the ambition and dream of holding on to that is what drives me," the Crystal Palace captain says. "I am not going to let that slip. I will be kicking and screaming to the last day, to the last minute, to the last second, to the last whistle of this season.

"I'm sure every other player here will be doing the same. I'm sure they are as hungry as I am to make this a permanent thing and not just a one-off."

Jedinak is at Palace's modest training ground. It is Friday, deadline day for the January transfer window. Having given themselves a fighting chance of survival under manager Tony Pulis, Palace, who face Arsenal away today (Sunday), are working hard to complete the deals that they hope will maintain their top-flight status. Names, negotiations, bids are flying around as Jedinak speaks. It is a whirlwind. As a player, how does he regard deadline day? "I think it's mad," the Australia international midfielder admits. "It's quite frantic, isn't it? I hadn't witnessed anything like it until I came over here. Just seeing all the goings on - the 'yeses and nos', the ins, the outs. I would hate to be... you always ask yourself the same question: why do people leave it so late?

"I have to focus on Arsenal but I know that things will be a bit clearer when the window closes. If we sign some players, or have done already, then so be it. You have to live with it and make sure they are as comfortable as possible and get stuck into the work. We don't have time for them to work their way in.

"We've been down at the bottom for a reason. Something has not worked and maybe the only way we can change that is by bringing in some new personnel. You have to accept that but it's about bringing in the right people."

It has been a blur at Palace ever since their improbable promotion, via the play-offs, from the Championship last season. Sixteen players arrived last summer, more, indeed, did come on the last day of January and it is part of Jedinak's job to integrate them all. Palace possess the largest squad in the Premier League.

"We made a lot of changes after last season and brought in a lot of players - some are still here, some aren't - but it's something you have to try and deal with," he says. "We brought in 16 players but only 11 can play and you are left wondering 'how's all this going to work out?'

"But the lads are all professional and everyone here who has come in is willing and wanting to work and do it our way. You have to embrace it as quickly as you can." Not that Palace quickly got to grips with the top flight, with Ian Holloway recording just one victory in his eight games in charge before he quit believing he could not avoid the drop.

For once, Palace hope, they will not be one-season wonders while Pulis is determined to maintain his impressive record of never having been relegated in 25 years as a manager.

"Yeah, I know that," Jedinak says of the manager's CV, "and I can see why, I can definitely see why."

Palace have an impressive 50 per cent win ratio since Pulis was appointed manager in December (six victories from 12 league matches), which has propelled them out of the relegation places. "No one is saying: 'We are in a good place now,'?" Jedinak says. "No, no, no. Let's get ourselves in a good place first and I think the gaffer said he would then give us a pat on the back. But, before that, it's head down and full steam ahead."

Pulis's message to the players was pared down and simple when he did eventually succeed Holloway. "It wasn't a great rallying speech," Jedinak recalls. "He said something like: 'I want you to be professional and work hard for every day that you are here and that's all I can ask and what I want you to demand from each other.' I remember that it was very brief but it stuck in everyone's minds and gave us a very clear understanding about what he is about."

That understanding has also taken shape on the training pitches. Pulis has demanded discipline and organisation and Jedinak explains why his approach is so important to Palace's hopes. He has drilled his team. Again and again. And again.

"I think having that repetition and reinforcing the fact that this is what we have got to do - it keeps us on top of things and keeps your mind fresh and concentrated on the job in hand," Jedinak says. "In that way if you are tired or you see yourself slipping away in a game then you revert back to that because we've practised it so many times.

"Listen, he [Pulis] has played a big part. I talk about players and the team but it all comes from your leader and your guide and he's been brilliant at doing that so far and very clear in what he wants. That sort of clarity was what was needed at this football club and is what we have got. I've always had faith in this team and it's great to see those rewards. We've given ourselves a great chance. That's all I can ask for."

Jedinak's journey is also key. It has been a long haul to get to where he is now having tried to break through in the Croatian leagues - as a testimony to his family background - before working his way through Australia, to Genclerbirligi and Antalyaspor in Turkey before joining Palace. "I've worked extremely hard to get to the Premier League and did it in a relatively difficult way but now that I am here I don't want to change that for the world," Jedinak, 29, says.

He believes this season may go down to the last game. "At the end of round 38 hopefully we will have done enough. Hopefully before then we will have done enough, but the way this season has come then with that bottom 10 it does look like it will go right down to the wire."

And with that he is off - to take part in a yoga class after an intensive training session and a bowl of soup. His parting words? "Listen, mate. We can do this."