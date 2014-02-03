Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3

Adam Johnson has done more than most to free Sunderland from the shackles of their old limitations this season and he did more than anyone in a fluorescent yellow shirt to secure the Black Cats a third successive win against Newcastle United for the first time in 81 years.

Johnson has been playing superbly, but he hinted at world class in the way he took hold of this Tyne-Wear derby, toying with Newcastle's defence and torturing home supporters as they turned into a baying mob calling for owner Mike Ashley's head.

The winger created Sunderland's first goal with an exquisite flicked pass between two Newcastle defenders, which led to Vurnon Anita clattering into Phil Bardsley inside the area and Fabio Borini converting the penalty.

He scored his side's second goal, turning the ball in from six yards after he had, like a goal poacher, kept up with a break from Jack Colback and profited from Tim Krul saving his team-mate's shot.

However, it was the moment in the second half when, from a standing start, Johnson took the ball past three defenders in a crowded penalty area and curled a shot against the foot of the post that truly excited. England do not have enough players capable of that sort of individual skill and Roy Hodgson must be delighted to see Johnson rediscover this sort of form.

Sunderland have had to wait to get the best out of their pounds 10 million signing from Manchester City. He was not even in the starting line-up a month ago. For more than a year, they were given only the occasional glimpse of an England international, but they have finally discovered the player they thought they were signing.

England may well have found the idea replacement for Theo Walcott at the World Cup. Johnson is playing as well now as he ever did at City.

Given Sunderland's perilous position in the table and their miserable start to the season, his crucial contributions in critical games have inspired a revival that has lifted them up into mid-table and booked a place in the Capital One Cup final at the start of next month.

"It is one of those things, people go through bad form and it has taken me time to find my feet here," Johnson said. "I was always confident it would come. You don't turn in to a bad player overnight.

"I am just delighted for us as well, the away it is going. When the team is playing well, individuals come through. He [Poyet] has the team playing higher up now. He gets the attacking players on the ball. There has not been a major thing that I can put my finger on to say why."

Johnson, who has scored seven goals in his last seven games, could not really explain why he lost form and he seems equally perplexed by its return, but he knows the World Cup is a realistic target again. "Two months ago I had given up on going to the World Cup, but now you don't know."

Poyet cannot explain why Sunder-land, who were bottom of the table on Christmas Day, have improved so much, but he knows Johnson has been a key factor.

"This month Adam Johnson has been on another level, and that was a level we were missing," said Poyet, who has now beaten Newcastle four times in a row as a manager - twice in the FA Cup with Brighton and two league wins since taking charge at Sunderland in October. "That's something Johnno has given us, the quality in the last third," he added.

This was as bad as it gets from a Newcastle perspective, a derby defeat at the end of a transfer window that saw the club sell the team's best player, Yohan Cabaye, and fail to make any serious attempt to replace him. Even one of their own helped pile on the misery. Colback, a boyhood Newcastle fan who signed for Sunderland's Academy, was excellent in the centre of midfield and scored his side's third goal.