Swansea Hand Cup Joy to Martinez

Everton 3 Swansea 1

Swansea_AP.jpgAs Swansea departed the FA Cup, one wondered whether they made their exit with a furrowed brow or a well disguised clenched fist.

Their manager, Garry Monk, made his priorities clear with eight changes to his line-up, and although the Welsh side's backup players were competitive for just over an hour, their defeat proved to be predictably self-inflicted.

On 65 minutes, fullback Neil Taylor played the kind of through-ball that usually gets neutrals salivating, a worthy defining moment in any cup tie. Unfortunately for the Swansea player, he inadvertently picked out Everton's Steven Naismith and the Scot's fourth goal in five games belatedly prompted the Gwladys Street chorus about a trip to Wembley.

Ashley Richards compounded the error with a reckless lunge on Naismith seven minutes later, Leighton Baines scored the penalty and Roberto Martinez could thank his former club for the gift of a place in the quarter-final. Given the shadow line-up Monk selected, one wondered if retaining an interest in this tie for so long was contrary to the pre-match master-plan.

When he saw the draw for the quarter-final minutes after the final whistle, he probably felt more justification that retaining interest in the FA Cup was delaying the inevitable. Monk robustly defended his line-up but how willingly this competition is sacrificed nowadays. In fairness, Swansea face Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday and evidently consider that - and retaining Premier League status - a more pressing engagement.

