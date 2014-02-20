The who’s who of Indian motorsport will race for the top spot at India’s longest motorsport extravaganza — The 12th Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm 2014, which zooms off from New Delhi on Saturday.

APRC (Asia Pacific Rally Championship) winner Gaurav Gill will take on home grown hero and defending champion Suresh Rana at Desert Storm, considered to be India’s mini-Dakar. The rally will be flagged off on February 22. It will end in Jaipur on March 1.

Rana of Team Maruti has beaten Gill twice earlier at Desert Storm, in 2012 and 2013. Both are competing in Storm Xtreme, which is about driving at high speeds over the harsh, treacherous terrain of the Thar desert.